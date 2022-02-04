Trend and levels - page 35
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I'll take a screenshot of the TV later. I made this one for now.
Look, there is a line (level), the price will be here.
And the green square is the space (emptiness) that price has to fill.
If you don't understand and you're twiddling your thumbs in my direction--don't jump to conclusions.
It's just my observation. And the price will be there too.
I'll get a screen shot of the TV.
Half the deal's closed and the buyout's on.
You see the thing is, we have different trading approaches, so you tell me one thing, I'll tell you another. I'm sorry I didn't answer, I got caught up in business.
Ether/Bitcoin, Global uptrend, local uptrend Yesterday a retracement pivot point on D1 Close candle under level, under Hai, intraday - Closer, but no momentum yet
There's a void, but not there.
How are you feeling? 53% record on a single trade, you'll be out in a bit. What's left over? How will you adjust your technique? There's nothing to say. Nothing. Go to Gerchy, he'll teach you how to keep the risks in check.
Audi/Canadian dollar, in channel, levels in the screenshot
Audi/Swiss franc, channel, between mirror level 0.67775 and resistance 0.68786
Audi/Japanese Yen, narrow channel in general, already interesting, will soon be able to work
Canadian dollar/Swiss franc, a channel of enormous proportions
Canadian dollar/Japanese yen, upper channel bound attack underway, but situation is murky, nothing to do yet
Canadian Dollar/Japanese Yen, there is an attack on the upper boundary of the channel, but the situation is cloudy, nothing to do yet
but no, price is near resistance, intraday is broken, so Short from 82.182
Swiss Dollar/Japanese Yen, Long from support 116.635