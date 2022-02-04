Trend and levels - page 36
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Euro/Audi, consolidation that originated at Peak of local uptrend, support 1.57607, price nearby, Long
So how are you feeling? 53% record on a single trade, you'll be out in a bit. What's left over? How are you going to adjust your technique? There's nothing to say. Nothing. Go to Gerchy, he'll teach you how to keep the risks in check.
Euro/Canadian Dollar, Short from 1.54176
Euro/Swiss franc, Short from 1.08261
Euro/English Pound, Short from mirror level of 0.88117, but it has already happened, South alone
Euro/Japanese Yen, Long from 125.801, Short 127.334
Hello Predictor of the Past, where will the pound go yesterday?
No, it doesn't work that way, you predict, I predict, there's no other way
No, it doesn't work that way, you predict, I predict, there's no other way
Cable will fly down(probably) and bounce back from 1.35715