Trend and levels - page 36

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Euro/Audi, consolidation that originated at Peak of local uptrend, support 1.57607, price nearby, Long


[Deleted]  
Sergey Lazarenko:

So how are you feeling? 53% record on a single trade, you'll be out in a bit. What's left over? How are you going to adjust your technique? There's nothing to say. Nothing. Go to Gerchy, he'll teach you how to keep the risks in check.

Rest up, boy, with Gurdchik, the pseudo-trader.
 

Euro/Canadian Dollar, Short from 1.54176


 

Euro/Swiss franc, Short from 1.08261


 

Euro/English Pound, Short from mirror level of 0.88117, but it has already happened, South alone


 

Euro/Japanese Yen, Long from 125.801, Short 127.334


[Deleted]  
Hello Predictor of the Past, where will the pound move yesterday?
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Hello Predictor of the Past, where will the pound go yesterday?

No, it doesn't work that way, you predict, I predict, there's no other way

[Deleted]  
Sergey Lazarenko:

No, it doesn't work that way, you predict, I predict, there's no other way

So you're only predicting the past.
 

Cable will fly down(probably) and bounce back from 1.35715

1...293031323334353637383940414243...80
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