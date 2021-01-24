Charles Dow's theory - page 51
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Go on with your nonsense without me, but seriously, provide 5 digit tick source data please.Sorry I don't have time for idle talk.
OK. Since getting the tick histories from the MT5 terminal is causing you difficulties, I'm doing it instead of you: I press Ctrl-U, choose EURUSD, set the time range from December 22 to January 08, request the ticks Bid/Ask, wait a little, then choose tick export and wait a little again. That's it. The 47 Mb file I've got contains 1168881 lines, csv format, MS Excel native, tabulation delimiter. Attached. I wonder what you can get out of it. Quotes are in 5 digits.
Unfortunately my MT4 terminal, while, with a different indicator lifetime 32.170288 seconds, order of trade 0.124688096 units
PNB verdict: BAY!
Let's see what and how the market responds.
Unfortunately my MT4 terminal, while, with a different indicator lifetime 37.923348seconds, order of trade 0.1158727 units
PNB's verdict: BAY!
Let's see how the market responds.
PNB's verdict: BAY!
Let's see how the market responds.
The market will respond by BAY-BAY PNB !
:-) by the time of your verdict the market has gone to sleep until monday
In any case, no statistical analysis has been done. Take 10 years of history and do the same, at least you will know the probability of prediction.
How do I take a 10-year history in five digits on MT4?
the market will respond by BAY-BAY PNB !
:-) by the time of your verdict the market has gone to sleep until Monday
Exactly, bad luck. Could be interrupted by some kind of GEP. But, it's for experiment- good on the other hand.
the market will respond by BAY-BAY PNB !
:-) by the time of your verdict the market has gone to sleep until Monday
Might as well put a piggyback on it !
How do I take a 10 year history in MT4 in five digits?
you can check the indicator's predictions in several historical data checkpoints
at least if the indicator does not lie, there will be valid material for an articleyou can also draw a forecast line, another buffer
Ok. Since getting of tick histories from MT5 terminal causes you difficulties, I'll do it instead of you: I press Ctrl-U, choose EURUSD, set the timeframe from 22nd of December till 08th of January, ask for Bid/Ask ticks, wait a little, then choose tick export and wait a little again. That's it. The 47 Mb file I've got contains 1168881 lines, csv format, MS Excel native, tabulation delimiter. Attached. I wonder what you can get out of it. Quotes are in 5 digits.
I have MT4 terminal, please make the file you mentioned and post it here if not difficult.Thanks in advance! Sorry, didn't notice, the files are already there1
I couldn't get the information out of this file
the indicators have the unpleasantness of overcorrection.
That is, the up signal changes into a sell signal at a certain point, or rather at a certain value of the current price, and in your case plus a certain sample of historical data
you also need to foresee this and in terms of analytical mathematics calculate such a critical price
This is a favourite moment for any brokerage company, they will always go to such a price and start violently overbidding it, stamping your own EA with a spread to your loss.