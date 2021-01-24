Charles Dow's theory - page 49
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Yes, you know where the price will go, but it's a matter of scrolling through the volume without gravy
with a steady increase in the lot and not make a mistake... ./
that's how you teach the robot.
now it's the price that's driving me
did you manage to upgrade your computer after all?
Last year after bragging about the CME it turned out that my wife would not give me any money for new hardware :-)
I'm telling you, without indices and without the puzzle of where the price will go
I've written many times - it's very simple really.
The way the CME works, so does the robot.
What does this have to do with CME? From this point on, please be more specific.
it's up to you to teach the robot.
It's easier to have Alice and teach her - just kidding... ./
It's how you teach a robot.
If you teach a robot not to make a single mistake, it will certainly not be wrong in terms of technique, but once it will miscalculate in terms of unpredictability of the market - that's a hundred and fifty percent. The market is highly volatile, so we should not expect the biggest losses. I think it is real to prepare stable forex robot with minimal drawdown, but black swan can appear here as well. I cannot make a robot myself, although I have a working algorithm.
If the leverage on the whole cutlet, then you'll lose the profit. The market is highly volatile, so we should not expect the biggest losses. I think it is real to prepare stable forex robot with minimal drawdown, but black swan can appear here as well. I myself cannot make a robot yet, although I have a working algorithm.
)))
If the leverage on the whole cutlet, then you'll lose the profit. The market is highly volatile, so we should not expect the biggest losses. I think it is real to prepare stable forex robot with minimal drawdown, but black swan can appear here as well. I myself cannot make a robot yet, although I have a working algorithm.
If you have an algorithm, you need to write a robot.
You have raised a lot of questions that also need to be addressed:
- black swan
- infallibility and accuracy, steeper than a bank
- non-clearer
i had a lot of other questions, that's why i've been making the robot for 4 years.
And the dealing company doesn't want the robot to earn money and keeps giving me new problems.
it's interesting to play a game of forex with them
it is a really exciting battle and nothing else
If the leverage on the whole cutlet, then you'll lose the profit. The market is highly volatile, so we should not expect the biggest losses. I think it is real to prepare stable forex robot with minimal drawdown, but black swan can appear here as well. I myself cannot make a trading robot yet, but I have a working algorithm.
As practice proves a stable trading robot may take years to develop. And at the same time they are created in a few hours to sell. There is evidence from surveys.)).
What does this have to do with CME? Can you elaborate on that point?
CME is a Chicago stock exchange and an algorithm for taking money from traders at the same time.
Yes, you'll see a real grail which is almost impossible to beat, because it's impossible to beat in principle.
i got into it about 4 years ago
I wrote many different variants of this strategy, at least 20
but I only earned one, the last one.
In the meantime, the euro is moving decisively towards the stated target of 1.19000