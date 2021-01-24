Charles Dow's theory - page 55
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You don't need MT5 very much. If there are enthusiasts, you can. You don't need it now. It's more important to prove a theory on history. you can get it in mt4 and test different sections.
I agree.
I agree.
Eugene, created an order in freelance to clone an indicator on MT5, take it away, please.
Eugene, created an order in freelance to clone an indicator on MT5, take it away, please.
I am not familiar with mql5.
Don't listen to anyone but those leading to proof of purpose. MT5 is not needed badly. if there are enthusiasts, you can. You don't need it now. Prove the theory on history is more important. you can also get it in mt4 and test different plots.
I agree, we should perform a candlestick analysis by OHLC of all the characteristic candlesticks of the instrument one by one and give the verdict of PNB
I am not familiar with mql5.
Then, I will ask Artem Trishkin
I am not familiar with mql5.
On MT4 can we do ithttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359299/page55#comment_20118563 Exel send or use indicator code for n, tau and D?
What you have may be enough to test an idea. Don't be flailing from side to side. You'll spend $30 for nothing.
don't give idle advice, you don't understand how his robot works?
On MT4 we can do thishttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359299/page55#comment_20118563
If only in this version of the indicator look at it.
Is there any PNB data in the picture? Circle it and sign it.
don't give empty advice, you don't understand how his robot works?
Have you tested his indicator?