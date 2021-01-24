Charles Dow's theory - page 53
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Can your indicator accurately predict at least the direction of the wind (trend) and then I'll figure it out myself, show the arrows down or up?
Work in MetaTrader 5. After that you can ask for something.
Thanks for the helpful comment I have a variant of the indicator on MT5. I will download MT5 now and try it. Thank you. Just, I am used to MT4, but, I will try to master MT5 as well.
Thanks for the good point I have a variant of the indicator on MT5. I will download MT5 now and try it. Thank you. I am just used to MT4 but I will try MT5 as well.
You are actually on MQL5 forum.
Your indicator can accurately predict at least the direction of the wind (trend), and then I will figure it out myself, show the arrows down or up?
You see it yourself perfectly, blue arrows up, red arrows down, no arrow or arrows - out of the market and you see the degree of reliability of its predictions. Is it possible to lose anything in such a situation? You change the sampling (PN) and (B) in the settings, you get any prediction. You need to optimise the sample by testing each instrument.
You are actually in the MQL5 forum.
Thank you, I'll keep it in mind from now on.
You are actually in the MQL5 forum.
If anything, we are here
If anything, we are here
Thank you, Vitaly, for your timely support! Please send me the MT5 terminal, having previously installed the indicator on it. Thank you!
Please send me the MT5 terminal, having previously installed the indicator on it. Thank you!
Download the MT5 and place the indicator file yourself in the mt5 indicator directory.
To be able to quickly perform a full-fledged candlestick analysis of the market situation in the online mode, by OHLC of any single candle by the values of the trade process order parameter n, the lifetime of the impulse tau and the system potential D by example and likenesshttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359299/page46#comment_20100767, I want to ask Roche for the possibility and relevance of publishing an article on this topic. They are in the code of the indicator in an implicit form. What form to pull them out - as charts or text, at your discretion.
I don't understand anything.
Can your indicator accurately predict at least the direction of the wind (trend), and then I'll figure it out myself, show the arrows down or up?
So put the indicator on the chart ... (on the chart) and check it out.