Charles Dow's theory - page 22
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Guys, kitchens and pots are out of the question! If my account at Kofeanik and I took a move correctly, and not just once, but systematically, then Kofeanik is obliged to pay me the profit and where he will take the funds from, he should have thought of that when he called himself Kofeanik.
Life is such that the one who withdraws is silent, and the one who loses is complaining that he does not withdraw his losses.
I read it. But it's a different story there. There's honest maths and an attempt to capitalise on a return to the average. The score is periodically killed by a recoilless move. But what can you do? Such is the fate of the contrarian)
That's for sure! Audi took out the depo a couple of times on my favourite fan pose set system. The best result was when I got 750 with 14 quid and the target for withdrawal was 1000, but then bang and it went in one direction, and I cannot close. Since then I have gone to the stockbrokers and work in the complex.... but there are a lot of intricacies.
You're right! Audi took out the depo a couple of times on my favourite fan pose system. The best result was when I got 750 with 14 quid, the target for withdrawal was 1000, but then it went one way, and I can't close. Since then I have gone to the stockbrokers and work in the complex.... but there are a lot of intricacies.
I read it. But it's a different story there. There's honest mathematics and an attempt to capitalise on a return to the mean.
Where is it honest if the author believes that distributions have predictive power?)
Here is the current momentum from the terminal. If you open on each bar by the colour of the line, the profit will be several times higher.
Don't take it as an advertisement, but his formula is ridiculous. But the idea of opening on every bar is gleaming.
Those present do not trample on Yusuf's idea for lack of the latter. "Pointless and merciless" piling up of mathematical formulas in which the author himself is confused.
In this thread the author has t as price and 1/tau as impedance. In his 2011 article in the same formulat and tau aretime.
The formulas themselves are the well-known densities of the Gamma distribution and the integral of densities in an arbitrary combination. Densities and integrals of density in any combination have no direct prognostic ability. The author himself proposes such an algorithm for calculating using these formulas:
Renat, do you think you have not enough mathematical background to understand what is written? Everything is much simpler: it is written nonsense. It seems to the author that he has written formulas that are so cool and incomprehensible that he can just make scholarly nonsense on the sly.
Yusuf, I am very sorry that I have to write such things, but you are misleading the readers of this forum.
Dear Doctor, I see you have reared your head again and continue to sing in a voice that I thought was extinguished completely. I have to repeat everything from the beginning. In my absence, you have done so many stupid things to forum users that I don't know how to justify myself in front of them.
1. What your unsubstantiated assertions are worth:"
Attendees do not trample on Yusuf's idea due to the lack of the latter. "A 'pointless and merciless' jumble of mathematical formulas in which the author himself is confused."
If, after reading the article, you don't find the idea, you, should consult a real doctor of psychology;
2. Where did you see the "scientism"?
3. Let the forum-goers themselves decide who is misleading them. There are bright heads among them who are not afraid of your absurdities.
4. Make legitimate claims about the article and me. Stop accusing the resource and the authors of the articles of something that, they did not do. this is a public place, has its own rules of conduct!
2. Next you sing:" The formulas themselves are the well known densities of the Gamma distribution and the integral of the densities in an arbitrary combination. Densities and integrals of densities in any combination have no direct predictive power. The author himself proposes the following algorithm for calculating by these formulas:"
And where did you see the contrary statement in the text of the article from 10 years ago? Where are the facts? Where did you see "science"? Show me your scientific works! Do you have them, or are they all unsubstantiated again?
Here is the current momentum from the terminal. If you open on each bar by the colour of the line, the profit will be several times higher.
Don't take it as an advertisement, but his formula is ridiculous. The idea of opening on every bar, on the other hand, is gleaming.
What do the blue and orange bars with numbers 1.22 and 1.23 mean ? What is the indicator, the essence of the picture is not clear.
Dear Doctor, I see you have reared your head again and continue to sing in a voice I thought I had extinguished completely. I have to repeat everything from the beginning. In my absence, you have done so many stupid things to forum members that I don't know how to justify myself to them.
1. What's worth your unsubstantiated assertion:"
Attendees do not trample on Yusuf's idea due to the lack of the latter. "A 'pointless and merciless' jumble of mathematical formulas in which the author himself is confused."
If, after reading the article, you don't find the idea, you should take it up with a real doctor of psychology;
The problem is not that he didn't find the idea there.
The problem is that NOBODY found an idea there, because it's not there.
And the article was published only because the reviewer was simply unable to untangle this tangle of pieces of other people's formulas and "assume" words.
Dear Doctor, I see you have reared your head again and continue to sing in a voice I thought I had extinguished completely. I have to repeat everything from the beginning. In my absence, you have done so many stupid things to forum members that I don't know how to justify myself to them.
1. What your unsubstantiated assertions are worth:"
Attendees do not trample on Yusuf's idea due to the lack of the latter. "A 'pointless and merciless' jumble of mathematical formulas in which the author himself is confused."
If, after reading the article, you don't find the idea, you, should consult a real doctor of psychology;
2. Next you sing:" The formulas themselves are the well known densities of the Gamma distribution and the integral of the densities in an arbitrary combination. Densities and integrals of densities in any combination have no direct predictive power. The author himself proposes the following algorithm for calculating by these formulas:"
And where did you see the contrary statement in the text of the article from 10 years ago? Where are the facts? Where did you see "science"? Show me your scientific works! Do you have them, or are they all unsubstantiated again?
What do the blue and orange bars with the numbers 1.22 and 1.23 mean ? What is the indicator, the essence of the picture is not clear.
The point is that instead of arrows to buy or sell, buffer lines are drawn. The same as the arrows.