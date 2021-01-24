Charles Dow's theory - page 52

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Renat Akhtyamov:

it is possible to check the indicator's predictions at several reference points of historical data

At least, if the indicator does not lie, there will be valid material for the article

you can also draw a forecast line, another buffer

I don't know how to do that.

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

How do I take a 10-year history in five digits on MT4?

Very simple, in the MT settings in the 'chart' tab set the maximum number of bars in the history and on the chart, and open the chart directly from 1990 after restarting the terminal
 

I tested this indicator _Forecast_v12 https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/314242, not https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10339

If they are different, please let me know.

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:

I tested this indicator _Forecast_v12 https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/314242, not https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10339

If they are different, let me know.

Eugene, we decided to analyze not only the indicator signals, but also the parameter n and the tau and D coefficients. They are in the depths of the indicator code, we just need to pull them out for the analysis. Will you do it?

 

Evgeniy Chumakov:

I tested this indicator _Forecast_v12 https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/314242, not https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10339

If they are different, please let me know.

I am using this one:

Eurodollar

Pound
 

Next:

Japanese

Zolto
 
Denis Sartakov:

In the meantime, the euro is moving decisively towards the stated target of 1.19000


Need to analyse the parameter and the PNB ratios at this point in time, but as it is, could be heading anywhere:

Eurodollar, M30

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Eugene, we decided to analyze not only the indicator signals, but also the parameter n and the tau and D coefficients. They are in the depths of the indicator code, we just need to extract them for analysis. Will you do it?


From this https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/314242

How do you mean pull it out - into a text file? Or how?

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


From this https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/314242

Extract in what sense - to a text file? Or how?

To be able to quickly perform a full-fledged candlestick analysis of the market situation in the online mode, by OHLC of any single candle by the values of the trading process order parameter n, the lifetime of the impulse tau and the system potential D by the example and likenesshttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359299/page46#comment_20100767, I want to ask Roche for the possibility and urgency to release an article on this topic. They are in the code of the indicator in an implicit form. How to get them out - as charts or text, at your discretion.

Теория Чарльза Доу
Теория Чарльза Доу
  • 2021.01.08
  • www.mql5.com
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Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

To be able to quickly perform a full-fledged candlestick analysis of the market situation in the online mode, by OHLC of any single candle by the values of the trade process order parameter n, the lifetime of the impulse tau and the system potential D by example and likenesshttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359299/page46#comment_20100767, I want to ask Roche for the possibility and relevance of releasing an article on this topic. They are in the indicator code implicitly.

Work in MetaTrader 5. After that you can ask for something.

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