Charles Dow's theory - page 52
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it is possible to check the indicator's predictions at several reference points of historical data
At least, if the indicator does not lie, there will be valid material for the articleyou can also draw a forecast line, another buffer
I don't know how to do that.
How do I take a 10-year history in five digits on MT4?
I tested this indicator _Forecast_v12 https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/314242, not https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10339
If they are different, please let me know.
I tested this indicator _Forecast_v12 https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/314242, not https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10339
If they are different, let me know.
Eugene, we decided to analyze not only the indicator signals, but also the parameter n and the tau and D coefficients. They are in the depths of the indicator code, we just need to pull them out for the analysis. Will you do it?
Evgeniy Chumakov:
I tested this indicator _Forecast_v12 https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/314242, not https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10339
If they are different, please let me know.
I am using this one:
Next:
In the meantime, the euro is moving decisively towards the stated target of 1.19000
Need to analyse the parameter and the PNB ratios at this point in time, but as it is, could be heading anywhere:
Eugene, we decided to analyze not only the indicator signals, but also the parameter n and the tau and D coefficients. They are in the depths of the indicator code, we just need to extract them for analysis. Will you do it?
From this https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/314242
How do you mean pull it out - into a text file? Or how?
From this https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/314242
Extract in what sense - to a text file? Or how?
To be able to quickly perform a full-fledged candlestick analysis of the market situation in the online mode, by OHLC of any single candle by the values of the trading process order parameter n, the lifetime of the impulse tau and the system potential D by the example and likenesshttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359299/page46#comment_20100767, I want to ask Roche for the possibility and urgency to release an article on this topic. They are in the code of the indicator in an implicit form. How to get them out - as charts or text, at your discretion.
To be able to quickly perform a full-fledged candlestick analysis of the market situation in the online mode, by OHLC of any single candle by the values of the trade process order parameter n, the lifetime of the impulse tau and the system potential D by example and likenesshttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359299/page46#comment_20100767, I want to ask Roche for the possibility and relevance of releasing an article on this topic. They are in the indicator code implicitly.
Work in MetaTrader 5. After that you can ask for something.