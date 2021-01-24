Charles Dow's theory - page 46

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Renat Akhtyamov:

The Tatar-Mongol yoke and the forfeit is making dough ....

What's up, I'm not.

just kidding.

;)

Yeah. Joker and you're not the only one.

I've read enough posts today to make me cry... ./)))

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

The forecast function B is monotonous, there are no "zig-zags", to achieve that you want, you need to make the forecast more often, down to every tick! This is virtually impossible in manual mode.

Ridiculous mate - why complicate things so much.

It's enough direction and the ship will sail on its own.

Although, for pips/types/mono in the zone to work onthe oars, and the conditions should be optimal, the lot size should be reduced by 10 times at least,

This is for pens.

 

Gold candle for 01.07.2020.


We see that, the candle is bullish, the momentum is also bullish + 693, 7222 points,lifetime 6.2564151 months, order of trade 0.25070365 units

PNB's verdict: the pair will go up by 693.7722 points!

Further developments have shown that this method of market analysis, has the right to life and correctly indicates the direction and the ultimate goal of the instrument, despite the fact that, considered only one candle! Therefore, we can recommend traders, along with other methods, to use such a candlestick analysis in their daily practice.

candlestick analysis

 

It's not April 1st, but I can't stop laughing - there are witches and shamans everywhere.

I'm going to get a handkerchief... ./

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

The golden candle for 01.07.3030.


Did you drive a time machine to 3030? Then why the PNB ;)

 
Rustam Galkeev:


I'm going to get a handkerchief... ./


You could get snot all over your monitor...

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


You could get snot all over your monitor...

Already. Just fucking wizards.)))

 
Rustam Galkeev:

It's not April 1st, but I can't stop laughing - there are witches and shamans all over the place.

I'm going to get a handkerchief... ./

I have to get a handkerchief, because point 1 was predicted above.

got it, didn't you?

Теория Чарльза Доу
Теория Чарльза Доу
  • 2021.01.08
  • www.mql5.com
Уважаемые трейдеры...
 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


Did you drive a time machine back to 3030? Then why the PNB ;)

Corrected

 
Rustam Galkeev:

Already. All bloody wizards.)))


More to set the mood.




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