Charles Dow's theory - page 46
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The Tatar-Mongol yoke and the forfeit is making dough ....
What's up, I'm not.
just kidding.
;)
Yeah. Joker and you're not the only one.
I've read enough posts today to make me cry... ./)))
The forecast function B is monotonous, there are no "zig-zags", to achieve that you want, you need to make the forecast more often, down to every tick! This is virtually impossible in manual mode.
Ridiculous mate - why complicate things so much.
It's enough direction and the ship will sail on its own.
Although, for pips/types/mono in the zone to work onthe oars, and the conditions should be optimal, the lot size should be reduced by 10 times at least,
This is for pens.
Gold candle for 01.07.2020.
We see that, the candle is bullish, the momentum is also bullish + 693, 7222 points,lifetime 6.2564151 months, order of trade 0.25070365 units
PNB's verdict: the pair will go up by 693.7722 points!
Further developments have shown that this method of market analysis, has the right to life and correctly indicates the direction and the ultimate goal of the instrument, despite the fact that, considered only one candle! Therefore, we can recommend traders, along with other methods, to use such a candlestick analysis in their daily practice.
It's not April 1st, but I can't stop laughing - there are witches and shamans everywhere.
I'm going to get a handkerchief... ./
The golden candle for 01.07.3030.
Did you drive a time machine to 3030? Then why the PNB ;)
I'm going to get a handkerchief... ./
You could get snot all over your monitor...
You could get snot all over your monitor...
Already. Just fucking wizards.)))
It's not April 1st, but I can't stop laughing - there are witches and shamans all over the place.
I'm going to get a handkerchief... ./
I have to get a handkerchief, because point 1 was predicted above.
got it, didn't you?
Did you drive a time machine back to 3030? Then why the PNB ;)
Corrected
Already. All bloody wizards.)))
More to set the mood.
.