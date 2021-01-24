Charles Dow's theory - page 54

New comment
 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

If anything, we're here.

O - Dangerous =D

 
Vladimir Karputov:

You are actually on the MQL5 forum.

I downloaded and installed a terminal like this:

MT5 terminal

Now, you need thehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10339 indicator for MT5. Some information for MT5 is available there
[Deleted]  
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

I downloaded and installed this terminal:


The best! by far. tried them all and ended up with the best mt5.

\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\

mt4 is not bad either - if you compare it to cars, mt4 is a first model gygul, mt5 is a modern car with an airbag

 
SanAlex:

The best! by far. tried them all and settled on the best mt5

\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\

mt4 isn't bad either - if you compare it to cars, mt4 is a first model gygul, mt5 is a modern car with an airbag

Thanks.

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


Download the MT5 and place the indicator file yourself in the mt5 indicator directory.

Where can I get an indicator on MT5?

[Deleted]  
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Where can I get an indicator on MT5?

Jesus Jesus, we are in the 21st century, they don't use counters anymore, wake up
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Jesus Christ, we're in the 21st century, they don't use accounts any more, wake up

Order from a freelancer?

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Order from freelancing?

Don't listen to anyone but those leading to proof of purpose. You don't need MT5 much. if there are enthusiasts, you can. You don't need it now. You don't need it. Proving a theory on history is more important. you can get it in mt4 as well and test different sections.

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Order from freelancing?

Hang on, Yusuf. Your profile states that you are a seller of three indicators for MT5. Two indicators and an EA to be exact. Who wrote to you? Ask him.

P.S. I looked, there is one indicator for MT5. That's what you should ask the seller for.

 
Доктор:

Hold on, Yusuf. Your profile states that you are a seller of three indicators for MT5. Two indicators and an EA to be exact. Who wrote to you? Ask him.

P.S. I looked, there is one indicator for MT5. I will not give you the correct answer.

Thank you, I have asked.

1...474849505152535455565758596061...114
New comment