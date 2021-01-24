Charles Dow's theory - page 54
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O - Dangerous =D
You are actually on the MQL5 forum.
I downloaded and installed a terminal like this:
I downloaded and installed this terminal:
The best! by far. tried them all and ended up with the best mt5.
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mt4 is not bad either - if you compare it to cars, mt4 is a first model gygul, mt5 is a modern car with an airbag
The best! by far. tried them all and settled on the best mt5
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mt4 isn't bad either - if you compare it to cars, mt4 is a first model gygul, mt5 is a modern car with an airbag
Thanks.
Download the MT5 and place the indicator file yourself in the mt5 indicator directory.
Where can I get an indicator on MT5?
Where can I get an indicator on MT5?
Jesus Christ, we're in the 21st century, they don't use accounts any more, wake up
Order from a freelancer?
Order from freelancing?
Don't listen to anyone but those leading to proof of purpose. You don't need MT5 much. if there are enthusiasts, you can. You don't need it now. You don't need it. Proving a theory on history is more important. you can get it in mt4 as well and test different sections.
Order from freelancing?
Hang on, Yusuf. Your profile states that you are a seller of three indicators for MT5. Two indicators and an EA to be exact. Who wrote to you? Ask him.
P.S. I looked, there is one indicator for MT5. That's what you should ask the seller for.
Hold on, Yusuf. Your profile states that you are a seller of three indicators for MT5. Two indicators and an EA to be exact. Who wrote to you? Ask him.
P.S. I looked, there is one indicator for MT5. I will not give you the correct answer.
Thank you, I have asked.