Charles Dow's theory - page 86
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I hope the psychoanalyst in you is not dead)))
Thanks, but I'm not thinking back. Fast's a good guy, he was just angry yesterday. He swore at Yusuf badly.
Didn't mean to upset him...
Then explain to everyone what the benefits of abandoning modern technical analysis tools and avoiding automated trading can be. Robots are known to hang on the charts.
For example, if people easily perceived the sounds, everything would be in the background of sound.
If it turns into a pattern, i.e. no prediction errors, then it's time to write TS and sew sacks ;)
I thought of that, but you need to find the right period of forecast output. I honestly can't understand why they don't just make a script with a percentage of correct predictions.
I don't want to set Yusuf up at some points. But he has a chance to send everyone away if his latest indicator data from the last four days confidently predicts the future. That is Monday on the EURRSD financial market. The time is not even important.
Volodya, did you understand what he said? If anyone has understood, please tell me
)))) What are you guys doing here if you don't understand each other or just don't want to understand)))). I thought he said it would be good to make a forecast for the next week, at least for Monday, based on the last four days of this week.
)))) What are you guys doing here if you don't understand each other or just don't want to understand)))). I thought he said it would be good to make a forecast for the next week, at least for Monday, based on the last four days of this week.
)))) Guys, what are you doing here, if you do not understand each other or just do not want to understand)))). I thought he said that it would be good to make a forecast for next week, at least for Monday, based on the last four days of this week.
forecast of what ? prices at what point ? which one ? price range ?? so it's every first name on here...
and based on what...in the OHLC OC quadra - time bound prices, HL - unbound limits... Our unacknowledged genius does not distinguish between them . Fakaps even here in this nonsense... A physicist doesn't deal with dimensions and domains of quantities.
Our banned friend Fast is right.
All he can know 100% is the 4-day average, nothing else.
Don't write to me, write to the person who asked.
Don't write to me, write to the person who asked.