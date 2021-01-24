Charles Dow's theory - page 44
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it's a very difficult question, so it's skipped like all the others like it)
Answered it, didn't get the turn, ask!
You don't get the balance, but the equity, don't you know?
If the equity is 1 and the balance is 1000, how much will you get?
I asked about unclosed orders
Usually, until you close the market orders, they do not give you a withdrawal
N is less than O and S.
Yusuf, take a break. You need your rest. You've been up all night.
That's right.
That's exactly what his forecasts do not work on price series
So the price series needs to be converted to one on which the forecasts work.
I asked about unclosed orders
Usually until you close the market orders they won't let you withdraw
Newbies? And I can have up to 500 orders open and still withdraw nothing... ./
I asked about unclosed orders
Usually until you close the market orders they won't let you withdraw
I'm dealing with a decent dealer.
Got it out, check it out.
You don't get the balance, but the equity, don't you know?
If the equi is 1 and the balance is 1,000, how much do you get - 1,000?
Maybe that's enough?
I can't stop laughing... ./)))
That's right.
Here. Forecasts don't get away from you. I can see you're here 24 hours a day. Get some rest. And Renat will do your work for you in the meantime.
Here. Predictions won't get away from you. I can see you're here 24 hours a day. Get some rest. And Renat will do your work for you.
I'm done.
I'm off for a beer, because it's not much today...
It is possible to zero in... ./