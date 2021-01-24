Charles Dow's theory - page 44

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Fast235:

it's a very difficult question, so it's skipped like all the others like it)

Answered it, didn't get the turn, ask!

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

You don't get the balance, but the equity, don't you know?

If the equity is 1 and the balance is 1000, how much will you get?

I asked about unclosed orders
Usually, until you close the market orders, they do not give you a withdrawal

 
Доктор:


N is less than O and S.

Yusuf, take a break. You need your rest. You've been up all night.

That's right.

 
Marat Zeidaliyev:

That's exactly what his forecasts do not work on price series


So the price series needs to be converted to one on which the forecasts work.

 
Iurii Tokman:

I asked about unclosed orders
Usually until you close the market orders they won't let you withdraw

Newbies? And I can have up to 500 orders open and still withdraw nothing... ./

 
Iurii Tokman:

I asked about unclosed orders
Usually until you close the market orders they won't let you withdraw

I'm dealing with a decent dealer.

Got it out, check it out.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

You don't get the balance, but the equity, don't you know?

If the equi is 1 and the balance is 1,000, how much do you get - 1,000?

Maybe that's enough?

I can't stop laughing... ./)))

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

That's right.

Here. Forecasts don't get away from you. I can see you're here 24 hours a day. Get some rest. And Renat will do your work for you in the meantime.

 
Доктор:

Here. Predictions won't get away from you. I can see you're here 24 hours a day. Get some rest. And Renat will do your work for you.

I'm done.

I'm off for a beer, because it's not much today...

 

It is possible to zero in... ./

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