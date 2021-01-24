Charles Dow's theory - page 45
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That's exactly what his forecast doesn't work on price series, you notice that the forecast always shows a linear direction in one direction only, the price forecast prediction must always be wave based, the market cannot go down stupidly without corrections and waves.
The forecast function B is monotonic, there are no "zig-zags", to achieve that you want, you need to make the forecast more often, down to every tick! This is virtually impossible in manual mode.
I'm done for the day.
I'm off to get a beer, because it's not going to be much...
There you go. You call yourself a russet and you go get a beer)))
Here we go. You call yourself a sourpuss and you go get a beer)))
I've told you too much already,
stop it
;)
I've told you too much already,
stop it
;)
All right. I'll let it go.
It is possible to zero in... ./
The Tatar-Mongol yoke and the forfeit is making dough ....
What's up, I'm not...
just kidding.
;)
The forecast function B is monotonous, there are no "zig-zags", to achieve that you want, you need to make the forecast more often, down to every tick! This is practically impossible in manual mode.
Yusuf, I mean it. Take a break. I will see to it that everyone behaves well without you.
The Tatar-Mongol Yoke and the Fora are making dough ....
Why, I'm not...
;)
Good for you. Permission to go get a beer.
.
.
Coincidence?!
Coincidence?!
No, no, not like that. Like this: "Coincidence?! I don't think so!"