Charles Dow's theory - page 45

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Marat Zeidaliyev:

That's exactly what his forecast doesn't work on price series, you notice that the forecast always shows a linear direction in one direction only, the price forecast prediction must always be wave based, the market cannot go down stupidly without corrections and waves.

The forecast function B is monotonic, there are no "zig-zags", to achieve that you want, you need to make the forecast more often, down to every tick! This is virtually impossible in manual mode.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

I'm done for the day.

I'm off to get a beer, because it's not going to be much...

There you go. You call yourself a russet and you go get a beer)))

 
Доктор:

Here we go. You call yourself a sourpuss and you go get a beer)))

I've told you too much already,

stop it

;)

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

I've told you too much already,

stop it

;)

All right. I'll let it go.

 
Rustam Galkeev:

It is possible to zero in... ./

The Tatar-Mongol yoke and the forfeit is making dough ....

What's up, I'm not...

just kidding.

;)

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

The forecast function B is monotonous, there are no "zig-zags", to achieve that you want, you need to make the forecast more often, down to every tick! This is practically impossible in manual mode.

Yusuf, I mean it. Take a break. I will see to it that everyone behaves well without you.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

The Tatar-Mongol Yoke and the Fora are making dough ....

Why, I'm not...

;)

Good for you. Permission to go get a beer.

 

.

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:

.

Coincidence?!

 
Forallf:

Coincidence?!

No, no, not like that. Like this: "Coincidence?! I don't think so!"

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