Charles Dow's theory - page 48
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I should also try the cent for fun, but I doubt I can increase it 8 times in 3 hours.
I'll have to raise the degree in the shop, or it won't work.
You were on the canal with the pullback?
I finished the post above.
I looked it up recently as a joke, now it's not in the terminal
and now the computer rules the price, if you ask me.
Not for me far away - I can't tell you right away.
Max 100% a day and that's the risk and the situation has to be right... ./
Not for me far away - I can't tell you right away.
Max 100% a day and that's the risk and the situation has to be right... ./
I've done that, too.
I don't want to do it again, it could get ugly.
The main thing is to have a non-drain and it's very calm...
the same dough may be put into trading more than once
the same money may be traded more than once. it is going up geometrically, plus the increase in capacity - terminal by terminal, one by one
in forex, with a sensible approach, you can make money without any worries at all...Wife - push the software to Sber, and I'll tell her why ???? ;)
I've done that too.
I don't want to do it again, it could get ugly.
The main thing is to have a non-drainer and it's very quiet
it's going uphill, the same money can be put into trading more than once
the same money may be traded more than once. it is going up geometrically, plus the increase in capacity - terminal by terminal, one by one
in forex, with a sensible approach, you can make money without worrying at all.
Like this is what the downside of the channel has been plunking down?
Like that's what the downside channel has been ducking?
I'm telling you, there's no indices or puzzles as to where the price is going to go.
I've written many times - everything is very simple in fact
The way the CME works, so does the robot
I'm telling you, without indices and without the puzzle of where the price will go
I've written many times - it's very simple really.
The way the CME works, so does the robot.
You know where the price is going to go beforehand, but it's the volume to go all in without a dip
with a constant increase in lots and don't make a mistake... ./
Where the price will go is a foregone conclusion.
And how much will the eurusd be in a week?
And how much will eurusd be in a week?
Not working with eurusd, only the pound.... ./
I should also try the cent for fun, but I doubt I can increase it 8 times in 3 hours.
I'll have to raise the degree in the shop, or it won't work.
Did it go down the channel with a kickback?
You may try to increase your deposit not 8-fold but 100-fold in 3 hours, but you'll have to buy PNB indicator and you won't need it. )
You can try to increase your deposit by 100 times in 3 hours instead of 8 times, but you have to buy PNB indicator to do it. )
I have enough of it.
I'm not into buying.
I'm not into buying. ./
The best result I've seen only on the Championship, and that on demo 78 times - a long time ago and it wasn't turkeys and robots, but pens... ./