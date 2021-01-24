Charles Dow's theory - page 21
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I therefore suggest that those present do not trample on Yusuf's idea, because it is only the beginning.
Those present do not trample on Yusuf's idea in the absence of the latter. A "pointless and merciless" jumble of mathematical formulas that the author himself is confused about.
In this thread the author's t is price and 1/tau is impedance. In his 2011 article in the same formulat and tau aretime.
The formulas themselves are the well-known densities of the Gamma distribution and the integral of densities in an arbitrary combination. Densities and integrals of density in any combination have no direct prognostic ability. The author himself proposes such an algorithm for calculation using these formulas:
Charles Dow's theory
Yousufkhodja Sultonov, 2021.01.04 21:24
All calculations are done by formula P. This has a window for substituting price, or to be more exact, the ratio of price to tau. Tau is calculated separately using formula for H function. H function also defines the parameter n and the system potential D. Substituting into the function P we find the value of the forecast in units of price at any time. 1/tau is the system impedance. Impedance is the resistance of the market to the flow of the process. In fact, we introduce the product of the price by the system impedance into function P. Thus we use the H-function to tell about our time in the universe. We use image of Laplace and this parameter is perceived by brain as TIME, to which we got used. Temperature and concentration have a similar property from which I have had time to investigate. Perhaps there are other concepts as well. It is not for nothing that I called P, N and B functions - functions of NATURE. We cannot understand them.
Renat, don't you think that you have not enough mate-skills to understand what you have written? Everything is much simpler: he has written nonsense. It seems to the author that he has written formulas that are so steep and incomprehensible that he can just make scholarly nonsense on the sly.
Yusuf, I'm sorry to have to write such things, but you are misleading the readers of this forum.
Those present do not trample on Yusuf's idea for lack of the latter. "Pointless and merciless" piling up of mathematical formulas in which the author himself is confused.
In this thread the author's t is price and 1/tau is impedance. In his 2011 article in the same formulat and tau aretime.
The formulas themselves are the well-known densities of the Gamma distribution and the integral of densities in an arbitrary combination. Densities and integrals of density in any combination have no direct prognostic ability. The author himself proposes such an algorithm for calculating using these formulas:
Renat, do you think you have not enough mathematical background to understand what is written? Everything is much simpler: it is written nonsense. It seems to the author that he has written formulas that are so cool and incomprehensible that he can just make scholarly nonsense on the sly.
Yusuf, I'm sorry to have to write such things, but you are misleading the readers of this forum.
Those present do not trample on Yusuf's idea for lack of the latter. "Pointless and merciless" piling up of mathematical formulas in which the author himself is confused.
In this thread the author has t as price and 1/tau as impedance. In his 2011 article in the same formulat and tau aretime.
The formulas themselves are the well-known densities of the Gamma distribution and the integral of densities in an arbitrary combination. Densities and integrals of density in any combination have no direct prognostic ability. The author himself proposes such an algorithm for calculating using these formulas:
Renat, do you think you have not enough mathematical background to understand what is written? Everything is much simpler: it is written nonsense. It seems to the author that he has written formulas that are so cool and incomprehensible that he can just make scholarly nonsense on the sly.
Yusuf, I'm sorry to have to write such things, but you are misleading forum readers.
I checked above the main typical negative points for indicators, they are present in Yusuf's so far, so I didn't go deeper into formulas
i have a trend arrow with a single order in the market, it is enough for my eyes....:
maybe an automated system will do the same thing if it wants to
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Market is a controlled dynamic system.
Renat Akhtyamov, 2020.12.30 08:06
Can you tighten it up a little more to make it like that?
I.e. signal to sell - the line below the lowers, to buy - above the highs.
at least the spread is defeated
// note, on almost any ordinary indicator it is vice versa
Marat Zeidaliyev:
It will become clear whether it's worth it or not.
The main thing is not to be a pain in the neck.
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It seems to the author that he has written formulas so cool and incomprehensible that he can safely talk scholarly nonsense on the sly.
You haven't read the "Tip" thread yet. There are two thousand pages of such content there).
You haven't even read the "TYP" thread yet. There's about two thousand pages of this kind of content.)
I did. But it's a different story there. There's honest maths and trying to make money on a return to the average. The score is periodically killed by a bounce-back motion. But what can you do? Such is the fate of the contrarian)
The author thinks he has written formulas so cool and incomprehensible that he can talk sci-fi nonsense on the sidelines without fear.
I have the impression from his latest threads and posts that there is not even any selfish or malicious intent, but the man is just insane. In the most medical sense of the word.
I thought I was the only one who thought that.))
I can imagine how great it will be when Yusuf justifies the behaviour of the world market in one formula.
Of course, the past lays the foundation for the future, but one formula is not enough to know the future.
Using complex methods you can achieve good results in trading, but one formula will never do.
Looking at the arrows in the picture you can say with certainty that there are no fish there, and his 10 years of experience tellsme that there are no miracles to be found there.
P.S. I also trade in the kitchen, yes it is more or less normal, but it is still a kitchen.
Guys, kitchens and pots are out of the question! If my account is at Coffee Pot and I have taken a move correctly, and not just once, but systematically, then Coffee Pot is obliged to pay me a profit and where he will take the funds from, he should have thought of that when he called himself Coffee Pot.
Not everything is that simple! .............. For this purpose it is necessary to apply these formulas in practice, even in the Forex market, on any currency pair, at least one example, and then it will become clear whether the game is worth the candle or not.
That's a good one! That's what I've been saying for days.