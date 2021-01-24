Charles Dow's theory - page 41

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Rustam Galkeev:

Good luck to you too!

Maybe in 10 years something sensible will come along, but for now, read Glenn Neely so you don't waste your money in the forum.

And you could use some markings, just to get an idea... ./

Thanks, I'll keep that in mind.
 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

PALATE #6 :-)

Psychosis is contagious and mows down individuals with the fix idea. While Renat got hooked (he ponied up with CME, for which he has no money), and Uladzimir floated on the waves...

We should have sent Yusuf on a week's rest at once, there would have been less spam.

 
Alexander Ivanov:

If you trust Yusuf's indicator, Kangaroo will collapse on all time series. Thanks Yusuf, I will play for now.

Is it time to short?


If you do not mind, send me the link, I could not find it on the fly. I have not found it on the fly.

 
Renat, why do you need money if you don't know what to do with it?)
 
Forallf:
Renat, why do you need money if you don't know what to do with it?)

(To Renate, he's busy) If you stuff a pillow with money, it's good for a healthy sleep. And it calms the nerves in general.

[Deleted]  
Maxim Kuznetsov:

(To Renate, he's busy) If you stuff a pillow with money, it's good for a healthy sleep. And it calms the nerves in general.

Oh how wrong you are - you can't sleep without a gun under your pillow

 

Gentlemen, I have been asserting that the USD/JPj, according to the PNB, is bound to fall by 1 pointhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359299/page35#comment_20089178 and this event was not long in coming, MT4 terminal shows.

Now let's look at the target of the just ended bullish candlestick:




We see that even though the candlestick is bullish, its momentum is bearish: minus 2.6907733 pips, lifetime 0.9863335 hours, trade order 3.10551345 units

PNB's verdict: the pair will fall 2.7 pips!
Теория Чарльза Доу
Теория Чарльза Доу
  • 2021.01.08
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Maxim Kuznetsov:

(To Renate, he's busy) If you stuff a pillow with money, it's good for a healthy sleep. And it calms the nerves in general.

I'm losing faith! He's like a lighthouse in a storm for me. But the lights go out...

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:
Gentlemen, I have been asserting that, the USD/JPj pair, according to the PNB, is bound to fall by 1 pointhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359299/page35#comment_20089178 and this event did not last long, MT4 terminal shows.

in the citation book, pronto...!

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:


Now consider the target of the just-completed bullish candle:


H is less than L ?

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