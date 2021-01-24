Charles Dow's theory - page 42

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Has the Humour branch moved here?
 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Gentlemen, I have been asserting that the USD/JPj, according to the PNB, is bound to fall by 1 pointhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359299/page35#comment_20089178 and this event was not long in coming, MT4 terminal shows.

Now let's look at the target of the just ended bullish candle:


Right... predicting market behavior within the noise band is a good thing.

Can you predict for the week ahead? After all, for the analysis according to P+H+B = 1, what is conditional B= (1- (P+H)) is not a problem for you at any scale?

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


H less than L ??

Thanks, noticed the typo, inattention and irresponsibility! All corrected.

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


H is less than L ?

Table

There's H less than both O and L and C.

What do you want? The man is not feeling well.

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Thanks, noticed the typo, inattention and irresponsibility! All corrected.

And the other 2 ?

 

Yusuf try to apply your formulaE to predict H1 volatility for 24 hours

Take the previous day's H1 data and make a 24 hour forward forecast.

 
Доктор:


There's H less and O less and L less and C less.

What do you want? A man feels bad.

Or vice versa good. :))

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:
Has the Humour branch moved here?

Rena ended the performance to a standing ovation from the audience!

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:

Yusuf try to apply your formulaE to predict H1 volatility for 24 hours

Take the H1 data of the previous day and make a 24 hour forecast ahead.

OK!

The candlestick is from 15-00 on 07.04.21.



We see that in spite of the fact that the candlestick is bullish, its momentum is bearish: minus 0.7261067 points, lifetime 5.052902 hours, trading order 0.10728085 units

PNB's verdict: the pair will fall by o.73 points!
 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Thanks, noticed the typo, inattention and irresponsibility! All corrected.

New version

N less O and S.

Yusuf, take a break. You need your rest. You've been up all night.

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