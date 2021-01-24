Charles Dow's theory - page 42
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Gentlemen, I have been asserting that the USD/JPj, according to the PNB, is bound to fall by 1 pointhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359299/page35#comment_20089178 and this event was not long in coming, MT4 terminal shows.
Now let's look at the target of the just ended bullish candle:
Right... predicting market behavior within the noise band is a good thing.
Can you predict for the week ahead? After all, for the analysis according to P+H+B = 1, what is conditional B= (1- (P+H)) is not a problem for you at any scale?
H less than L ??
Thanks, noticed the typo, inattention and irresponsibility! All corrected.
H is less than L ?
There's H less than both O and L and C.
What do you want? The man is not feeling well.
Thanks, noticed the typo, inattention and irresponsibility! All corrected.
And the other 2 ?
Yusuf try to apply your formulaE to predict H1 volatility for 24 hours
Take the previous day's H1 data and make a 24 hour forward forecast.
There's H less and O less and L less and C less.
What do you want? A man feels bad.
Or vice versa good. :))
Has the Humour branch moved here?
Rena ended the performance to a standing ovation from the audience!
Yusuf try to apply your formulaE to predict H1 volatility for 24 hours
Take the H1 data of the previous day and make a 24 hour forecast ahead.
OK!
The candlestick is from 15-00 on 07.04.21.
We see that in spite of the fact that the candlestick is bullish, its momentum is bearish: minus 0.7261067 points, lifetime 5.052902 hours, trading order 0.10728085 unitsPNB's verdict: the pair will fall by o.73 points!
Thanks, noticed the typo, inattention and irresponsibility! All corrected.
N less O and S.
Yusuf, take a break. You need your rest. You've been up all night.