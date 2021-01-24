Charles Dow's theory - page 85
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Yes, the renko graph doesn't take time into account, but it's quite self-sufficient for trading.
You're right ))
But this is the easiest, and the very last stage in the construction of the algorithm.
The initial task, building the model.
Yes, the Renko chart does not take into account time, but it is quite self-sufficient for trading.
You don't really need a chart to trade. How do you think they traded when there were no charts in your definition of forex?
Here:
The prediction is small well it's my own fault I gave 4 bars on a smaller timeframe, I should have started with a larger one, so here are 4 bars in sequence first - 1.18876 1.18802 1.18734 1.18926
We'll crumple it up, tear it to shreds and throw it away! That's right!
Tell me what you want to talk about. Your outlook on life. Or just what you want.
You don't really need a chart to trade. How do you think they traded when there were no charts in your definition of forex?
You don't need a computer, you can trade on the phone. Let's go back to the Stone Age and hunt mammoths).
And you don't need a computer, you can trade on the phone. Let's go back to the Stone Age and hunt mammoths).
You understand me perfectly, of course, and don't be snide.
The forecast is small well it's my fault I gave 4 bars in a small timeframe, I should have started with a big one, so let's start with 4 bars in sequence - 1.18876 1.18802 1.18734 1.18926
Please:
Please:
You understand me perfectly of course and there is no need to be snide.
Then explain to everyone what advantages can be gained by abandoning modern means of technical analysis and automatic trading. Robots are known to hang on the charts.
Please: