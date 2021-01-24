Charles Dow's theory - page 43
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Did the Humour branch move here?
Everyone here seems to have pseudo-grailers, millionaires, measure these.
Can you predict the week ahead? In fact, for analysis according to P+H+B = 1, what equals conditionally B = (1- (P+H)) is easy for you at any scale?
this is a very difficult question, so it is skipped like all others like it)
Maybe Yusuf's indicator works for predicting some series (which he described), but not necessarily for price series.
I have not yet found out how to apply it to the price to make a profit.
If I open on every bar and close upon reaching the total profit, I will lose on a large interval. Then the forecast changes again from the sample, as if smoothing out the series of data.
If you throw on the zigzag prices, it does not lag or outperform.
If we define on every bar the price makes a difference of N points and then take values of Open/((Max + Min)/2) There is nothing interesting at all.
I thought it might predict the break/break from the level.
Gentlemen, I will act as a teacher and dispel all your doubts.
Remember this post
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Charles Dow Theory
Renat Akhtyamov, 2021.01.08 11:00
it's already ok
keep going that way
i personally do not use indicators
As a rule, all these indicators are gray, but they have a certain inertia.
Now I'm done.
i can only say that i trade without a deposit, although many do not quite believe it
I've broken the back of the forex game for sure.
I'm not interested in it.
now look at my trading results today
i have a zero balance (daily bonus)
at the same time my equity (equity) has increased even more
Got it?
---
2021 © new-rena
ahahahaha
2021 © new-rena
ahahahaha
You write like that for 10 years and then you get the formulae wrong again.
;))
we take the balance down to zero (daily bonus)
my equity has grown even more
does the broker tolerate ?
withdraw the balance when orders are not closed ?
Yeah, well... predicting market behaviour within the noise corridor is worthwhile...
Can you predict for the week ahead? After all, for analysis according to P+H+B = 1, what equals conditionally B= (1- (P+H)) isn't difficult for you on any scale?
It is possible if the lifetime of the pulse Tau) is more than 1 week, you have to count. Understood7 so far, lifetime of more than 5 hours has not been noticed, most have a lightning-fast nature. This is what the forex market has turned out to be.
does the broker tolerate it ?
to withdraw orders that are not closed ?
You do not know about the equity withdrawal, do you?
If the equity is 1 and the balance is 1000, how much do you withdraw - 1000?
Gentlemen, I will act as a teacher and dispel all your doubts.
Renate, take over for Yusuf for a while. He hasn't slept the night. He needs rest.
Maybe Yusuf's indicator works for predicting some series (which he described), but not necessarily for price series.
I have not yet found out how to apply it to the price to get a profit.
If I open on every bar and close upon reaching the total profit, I will lose on a large interval. Then the forecast changes again from the sample, as if smoothing out the series of data.
If you throw on the zigzag prices, it does not lag or outperform.
If we define on every bar the price makes a difference of N points and then take values of Open/((Max + Min)/2) There is nothing interesting at all.
I thought it would predict a breakout from the level.
Exactly his prediction does not work on price series, you notice that it always shows linear direction only in one direction, prediction of price should always be wave based, market cannot go down without corrections and waves.