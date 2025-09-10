Currencies / NZDCHF
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NZDCHF: New Zealand Dollar vs Swiss Franc
0.47036 CHF 0.00071 (0.15%)
Sector: Currency Base: New Zealand Dollar Profit currency: Swiss Franc
NZDCHF exchange rate has changed by 0.15% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 0.46770 CHF and at a high of 0.47090 CHF per 1 NZD.
Follow New Zealand Dollar vs Swiss Franc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the New Zealand Dollar price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NZDCHF News
- NZD/USD wobbles near 0.5970, investors await Fed policy, NZ Q2 GDP data
- NZD/USD poised for further gains as US Dollar flows falter
- NZD among worst G10 performers in 2025 – Rabobank
- NZD/USD might break above 0.599 – UOB Group
- NZD/USD ticks up to near 0.5960 as Fed dovish bets weigh on US Dollar
- NZD/USD Price Forecast: Bulls target 0.6000 as USD weakness persists
- NZD/USD remains subdued near 0.5950 following Business NZ PSI, Chinese data eyed
- NZD/USD: Unlikely to be able to break above 0.5990 – UOB Group
- NZD/USD падает к 0,5950 после индекса PMI от Business NZ, ожидая индекса потребительских настроений UoM
- NZD/USD falls toward 0.5950 following Business NZ PMI, awaits UoM Consumer Sentiment Index
- NZD/USD Forecast 12/09: Attempts to Rally Early (Video)
- AUD/USD, NZD/USD: Antipodean surge meets limits of Fed
- Новозеландский доллар теряет позиции ниже 0,5900 на фоне возобновившегося спроса на доллар США
- New Zealand Dollar loses ground below 0.5900 on renewed US Dollar demand
- NZD/USD nears one-month high as US dollar weakens post-CPI data
- NZD/USD Analysis 11/09: Near-Term Incremental (Chart)
- NZD/USD: Likely to trade sideways between 0.5925 and 0.5965 – UOB Group
- NZD/USD gives away gains, returns to 0.5920 as the US Dollar firms up
- NZD/USD defensive as USD strength dominates – BBH
- New Zealand Dollar softens below 0.5950 as traders brace for US CPI inflation release
- New Zealand Dollar strengthens to near 0.5950 after RBNZ’s Hawkesby speech
- NZD/USD Price Forecast: Struggles at 100-day SMA ahead of US CPI
- NZD/USD Price Forecast: Aims to extend upside towards 0.6000
- NZD/USD Forecast 10/09: Gives Back Initial Gains (Chart)
NZDCHF on the Community Forum
- Nzdchf (2)
- error or bad broker? (1)
- Lots (1)
Trading Applications for NZDCHF
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
PyNinjaTrader
Offpista LTD
Python Ninja - Drag & Drop Python API Connector for NinjaTrader 8 PyNinjaTrader seamlessly connects your Python scripts with NinjaTrader 8 using a simple drag-and-drop strategy. This fully tested, fast, and efficient solution utilizes websockets for communication, with the strategy acting as the server and the Python script as the client. Features: - Python login to NinjaTrader 8 Terminal - Keep-alive function for continuous connection - Retrieve NinjaTrader 8 account info to Python client -
The Rise of Skywalker MT5
Marta Gonzalez
The Rise of Skywalker: It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Is a revolution in the customization of the trading. The Rise of Skywalker is a expert advisor based in the indicator The Rise of Sky walker: ( https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/44534 ) This system uses only one trade in each operation. Do not use Grip or martingale Low risk system since it h
South East EA
Sugianto
5 (6)
SouthEast is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. SouthEast is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why SouthEast? SouthEast does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my
Position Trader EA MT5
LEE SAMSON
5 (2)
Turn any trading strategy into a position trading strategy or trade the proven RSI & ADR based position trading strategies, including automated drawdown control system for positions that move against you. This EA is an evolution and a simplification of the MRA EA that has been used for position trading strategies taught on the Market Structure Trader website for many years. See my profile for a link to the website, free position trading course and other products. The EA will automatically scale
Telegram to mt5 signal copier
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Spack Copier copies Signal from your favorite Telegram channel and Open the trade automatically on MT5 without admin rights! {READ: How to Copy Trades from any Channel without Admin rights! – Full Guide - Other - 25 July 2025 - Traders' Blogs } Do you receive trading signals on Telegram and wish they could execute automatically in MetaTrader T5)? Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier is a powerful bridge between your Telegram signal channels and MetaTrader 5. It listens to messages from a specifi
BounceEdge EA
Ervand Oganesyan
A precision-engineered pullback trading algorithm for the forex market. Live performance : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2326381 - no set files required, just defaults used. Limited offer : Price increases by 20% after every 10 sales. Buy early — pay less. How It Works BounceEdge EA is a robust algorithm designed to capture intraday pullbacks across all forex pairs. It analyses currency-specific price action and opens trades in anticipation of a return to earlier price levels. The system is f
Random DCA MT5
Benny Subarja
This Expert is using free indicator, please download BBMA MT5 here. This indicator use for exit strategy. Download BBMA and extract to folder MQL4/Indicators. Expert is using Nick Shawn Dollar Cost Averaging and Random Buy or Sell at new High or new Low of the trend. Very simple and effective, please remember to use lot size as small as possible. Example AutoLotDivide = 2000, you will have lot 0.01 each 1k of your balance. Or Just set manually at fixlot. Backtest only for EU pair for now, pleas
FREE
Daily Range
0.46770 0.47090
Year Range
0.46354 0.53678
- Previous Close
- 0.4696 5
- Open
- 0.4692 7
- Bid
- 0.4703 6
- Ask
- 0.4706 6
- Low
- 0.4677 0
- High
- 0.4709 0
- Volume
- 2.486 K
- Daily Change
- 0.15%
- Month Change
- 0.18%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.00%
- Year Change
- -12.13%
17 September, Wednesday
22:45
NZD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.8%
22:45
NZD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.8%
- Prev
- -1.1%