Problem to connect MQL5 account on MT4
Are you connecting your this MQL5 forum account to MT4?
Community tab?
because I diod not find any space in MT4 where to place the forum login/pass sorry.
But yes, I have the problem when I connect to the MT4 as you show in the photo.
I enter my username, my password, and it is when I validate that the MT4 platform is closed immediately.
Then, every time I restart MT4, the platform closes immediately.
To be able to restart it without worry, I have to go into the system folders and delete the community file.
Thanks to this, I am disconnected from MQL5 and MT4 can work again.
I can not understand where the concern comes from ....
I have been using MT4 for 10 years, and I have never encountered this kind of problem.
Even after a re installation.
It's exactly as if there was a problem with my MQl5 account or something, a kind of blacklisting.
But I have no problem with my MQL5 account yet.
The other situation may be the following: you opened many charts with many indicators/tools attached to the charts (or too many charts; too many fior your computer or your VPS for example).
So, you can delete those charts without openning Metatrader, example -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to remove indicator when MT5 closes?
Sergey Golubev, 2018.09.28 16:16
I can explain:
-----------------
1. I open two charts on MT5 -
2. I close MT5.
3. go to data folder - MQL5 folder - Profiles folder - Charts folder - Defauls folder
and delete two profiles (delete two charts) -
and after you open MT5 - I will not have those two charts -
----------------
So, if you do not want to load the indicators on some chart (in case MT5 is closed) so - close the chart with indicators.
I have no more indicators or EAs to install because I redid a clean installation
I'm not sure I understood.
But yes, I have the problem when I connect to the MT4 as you show in the photo.
I enter my username, my password, and it is when I validate that the MT4 platform is closed immediately.
Then, every time I restart MT4, the platform closes immediately.
To be able to restart it without worry, I have to go into the system folders and delete the community file.
Thanks to this, I am disconnected from MQL5 and MT4 can work again.
I can not understand where the concern comes from ....
I have been using MT4 for 10 years, and I have never encountered this kind of problem.
Even after a re installation.
It's exactly as if there was a problem with my MQl5 account or something, a kind of blacklisting.
But I have no problem with my MQL5 account yet.
Are you entering your MQL5 login (in your case: joebar37) and your password in Community tab?
And the Metatrader is crashed after you click "OK"?
You should enter the login (your login is joebar37), not username.
if yes so it is strange ...
Where did you download and install resh MT4 from?
From some broker?
May be - you are using old MT4 build?
I use build 1127 -
I have the 1090 version
in Metatrader original software and MT4 of ICmarkest software, MT4 Thinkmarkets, MT4 Tickmill.....
But it's the same problem on each platform
I work with 9 different MT4 platform and accounts.
And I need a lot of different platforms, otherwise I can not install them on my Windows
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Hello,
today I had a problem with my MT4 platform
It's closed by itself, and when I open it again, it closes immediately.
I had the same concern on all my MT4 platforms, on several different VPS.
I decided to reinstall everything, but I have always the same problem
The problem is when I connect the MQL5 account on the MT4
I managed to connect, but immediately MT4 closed.
In fact, if I connect to my trading accounts without MT4 being connected to my MQL5 account everything works.
As soon as I connect my MT4 to my MQL5 account the MT4 platform bug and quits.
I have the same concern on all my VPS and all my PCs
I have 4 PCs with the same concern, and two VPS, and the problem is the same on each.
I do not understand what's going on, I never had a problem of that kind
I can't use my EA, and I have a lot of opened position.
Thank for your help