I don't know, in short, you need a new one ) may be a gaming type asus tuf, for +- 70 t.r. there and the processor is normal and power is enough.
I myself a year ago collected a year ago on
Asus Prime Z790-P
I7-14700K (slightly played with timings and voltages) c Thermalright Silver Arrow T8
Kingston DDR5 64Gb (2x32Gb) 6000Mhz pc-48000 FURY Renegade Silver XMP CL32 1.35V (KF560C32RSK2-64) (overclocked to 6400)
M.2 NVMe Samsung SSD 980 PRO 500GB
Deepcool MATREXX 55 MESH case
Added 7 low noise fans, as a result, until you load it, you can hardly hear it. I run several virtualisations with MT5 and Quik, there are several tens of thousands of test robots in MT5 and several tens of combat robots. But the load to really start getting warm and noisy - it is necessary to run optimisation, which I rarely do ).
Cost somewhere around 150t.r.
Well, this is something excessive to run botiks )
I'm a mac fanatic, I haven't used wine for a long time or only marginally.
Here is this macbook air it just fucks neural networks and whatever you want, everything is very fast, so I don't bother. And there are no fans at all.
I added 7 low noise fans, as a result, until you load it up, it's practically inaudible.
heh, out of 7, 2-3 of them will start howling, rustling, etc. )))
in one box out of three there is often 1 glitchy one....
1-2 on the inlet + 1 on the outlet - that's it. 7 pieces..., then you will get tired of changing them one by one, and the time will come that there is no such thing to replace,
and it'll be inside a case like this
If the bots are tens of thousands with the prospect of increasing in times, it is normal ))
Moreover, it seems that client VMs with MT5 are about to come there.
And there is a big reserve for running new ideas.
And my last Windows at home was XP, then Debian with xfce )).
It's hard to imagine what tens of thousands of bots are :) haven't tried to run so many of them
I have 5 on the inlet (standard sizes 120 and 140 mm, Arctic P14 and P12, before them put additional filters from dust), two (120 mm, SilverStone Air Penetrator 120i ) on the sides of the cooler.
RPM curves from temperature are adjusted.
A year worked, no problems so far.
Why might there be a need for so much?
Instead of optimisations on history. Not all the information used is available in history. And here they work on a real chart in simulated trades mode, write logs and stats.
And those that show the best results for at least 2-4 years are already going to real trading. In 2022-2024 it was about 100% per year, this year it looks like it will be more.
OOP rules ))
There are several thousand independent bots in one EA )
That's a great result! I have thoughts of making one robot so that the test over 25 years is good.