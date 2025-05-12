I want to build a PC to work with MT5, what do you advise and why? - page 53
a huge passive heatsink on the processor and nothing else.
More than 10 years and "up and down" on MT5. Video card is CPU. SSD, so total lack of mechanical movement in the case. As a consequence, no sound sources (no transformer).
Sometimes counted (6/8 agents) for several days continuously. Runs smoothly, CPU-temperature in this case rises to 95C. Heat as from a household radiator.
Mine's been running on an i7-6700T since '16. I move it in a laptop bag, lying on its side. Once 10 times carried on 1600km.
Also warmed up to 95, (at that the processor braking is switched on, not to burn out and calculations are slowed down) because the fan is suspended, to start if necessary.
It doesn't switch on.
Completely passive cooling.
The system unit stands in a cabinet without a front door. Temperatures 10 minutes after finishing a multi-hour optimisation on 6/8 agents. In parallel wrote/run code + browser.
Only the PCH diode does not cool down.
And just by logic, if you give the processor energy, and heat dissipation to a lesser extent, it will heat up to 200 degrees Celsius. But I've never seen it above 100 degrees, so the defence is working.
You can try the same task with 100% load (for 20-30 minutes), only once pure passive and the second time with a fan. And compare the time to complete the same task (in passive with skips it should be slower).
It won't switch on.
Completely passive cooling.
Trottling I've only ever seen on a laptop.
In general, I know that AIDA64 has a separate graph that shows this.
I don't remember whether the frequency is reset or not....
Once at one of my old jobs, a user's computer started to slow down wildly. I looked in and the cooler of the CPU (Core2 Duo) fell off, one of the 4 latches snapped off. And here it was trotting wildly without additional cooling, but it worked, did not hang and did not burn out.
sub, it hurts to look at you here
When will you buy something modern?
Who on miniks sharit? Need something up to 100k for home server, because the old laptop as a server has already started to die.
Is there anything on ARM processors yet? I need to have a waiwai.or better yet, a laptop. You'll get a screen and a UPS at once. Exactly, better laptop.
In 50 tonnes I managed. Stones especially do not deteriorate and memory, I hope for another 10 years will be able to work.
One thread is 2 times slower to count than on modern prots and memory, but at optimisation takes the number. I think this machine optimises everything 5 times faster than on the main computer with 4 cores. It consumes about 500 watts at full load.