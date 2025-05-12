I want to build a PC to work with MT5, what do you advise and why? - page 26
I wonder if there are people here who have bought a cheap netbook from Alik for 10 thousand and only after recouping the cost of Forex trading did they buy a better one)?
I once bought a 5400 nettop from Eldorado .... It paid for itself in full... I experienced all the "joys" of life with it...
Chose a nicer case, even faster RAM. Same ssd but 500 gigs and a RX 5700 graphics card - similar to the gtx 1080 but cheaper. This graphic card runs on PCI 4.0 which is exactly the same as on this new motherboard.
It turns out like this. Basically this is already a gaming build. 16k more expensive in total but looks a lot cooler
Where are you from, do you have a sitilink, have you looked there? For example SSDs are cheaper there, I haven't looked at the rest.
I just have a dns near my house ))
I'll compare prices.200-300 p. per item is cheaper on average... it is not serious to change the shop
I don't have either one near me...Seven items at 200-300 adds up to 1000-1500. And if there's a drop-off point not too far away... I'd go.
Maybe I'll get a discount. ) There's a shop there where you can talk to the salesmen.
check out
The build has changed and now costs 95k (without the keyboard, which don't count) :)
I've got 32 RAM in stock and a new mother with built-in wi-fi, new chipset
Eventually it will be possible to put up to Ryzen 9 (now costs about 50k). I.e. there is room to upgrade the CPU, and the rest is already over the top
And it's not very expensive compared to intel, I don't know why
I will have to test the performance in mt5 for sure. I wonder how much faster the new processors are than the previous ones in mt5 and what effect the big cache has.
The build is lame, especially the case is a real bummer to spend so much money for it, better to spend it on the processor...
The cost of power supply is obviously overpriced for 600 watts, and there's no need for such a mother - all this on the processor and will be a good option.