Yes, but there is a monitor to put some kind of monitor, some kind of hat. Why should I need it?
The monitor is only for system configuration, then RDP, VNC, etc. access inside the router network.
You'll have a laptop like that? No. It'll take up space and it'll be noisy.
Can I just physically walk over to my laptop and switch on the bots?))))
You can run them via RDP from the comfort of your desk.)
You will be able to run it via RDP without getting up)
It's all high-tech overkill, I think. But maybe it's possible. I'll give it some more thought.
I'll set you up with remote access for $20.
And for this purpose I am looking at this one: Irbis ISDP1003HA. It costs about 16t.r., 4 cores, 8GB of brains, modern processor (speed is not high, but enough to trade, AVX2), passive cooling. Instead of a monitor to configure use some existing TV, and then RDP.
I don't know, I haven't tried it, but I think it's a bit of a dreich compared to a laptop. I already have it just decrepit and acukum died :) by characteristics just about the same, enough for Windu and several terminals.
In a laptop, the battery can be both a plus and a minus. Lithium, potentially flammable, especially the old one. It's risky to leave it running when leaving the house.
A UPS with a lead battery will run this device for several hours, together with the router.
It is already just dead, the notebook from the network only works ). I don't know, the risk is probably there, but very small.
Dead and pulled out, or dead but still inside?