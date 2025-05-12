I want to build a PC to work with MT5, what do you advise and why? - page 56

New comment
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:
Yes, but there is a monitor to put some kind of monitor, some kind of hat. Why should I need it?

The monitor is only for system configuration, then RDP, VNC, etc. access inside the router network.


You'll have a laptop like that? No. It'll take up space and it'll be noisy.


[Deleted]  
lynxntech #:

monitor only for system configuration, further RDP, VNC, etc. access inside the router network

Can I just physically walk up to my laptop and turn on the bots on it?)))

The laptop is in closed form, under low load you can't hear it. It doesn't take up any space, there's plenty of room.
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:
Can I just physically walk over to my laptop and switch on the bots?))))

You can run them via RDP from the comfort of your desk.)

[Deleted]  
lynxntech #:

You will be able to run it via RDP without getting up)

This is all high-tech overkill, I think. But maybe it's possible. I'll give it some more thought.
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:
It's all high-tech overkill, I think. But maybe it's possible. I'll give it some more thought.

I'll set you up with remote access for $20.

[Deleted]  
lynxntech #:

I'll set you up with remote access for $20.

That doesn't mean I'm that dumb :)
Minik doesn't have its own battery, that's the downside, including the lack of a monitor and keyboard. The laptop is more practical. You can just pick it up, put it on your lap and do everything.
[Deleted]  
JRandomTrader #:

And for this purpose I am looking at this one: Irbis ISDP1003HA. It costs about 16t.r., 4 cores, 8GB of brains, modern processor (speed is not high, but enough to trade, AVX2), passive cooling. Instead of a monitor to configure use some existing TV, and then RDP.

I don't know, I haven't tried it, but it seems like some dreuch to me, compared to a laptop. I already have it just decrepit and acukum is dead :) by characteristics just about the same, enough for Windows and several terminals.
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:
I don't know, I haven't tried it, but I think it's a bit of a dreich compared to a laptop. I already have it just decrepit and acukum died :) by characteristics just about the same, enough for Windu and several terminals.

In a laptop, the battery can be both a plus and a minus. Lithium, potentially flammable, especially the old one. It's risky to leave it running when leaving the house.

A UPS with a lead battery will run this device for several hours, together with the router.

[Deleted]  
JRandomTrader #:

A laptop battery can be both a plus and a minus. Lithium, potentially flammable, especially an old one. It's risky to leave it running when you leave the house.

A UPS with a lead battery will run this device for several hours, together with the router.

It is already just dead, the notebook from the network only works ). I don't know, the risk is probably there, but very small.

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:

It's just dead already, the laptop only runs on mains )

Dead and pulled out, or dead but still inside?

1...495051525354555657585960616263...66
New comment