I want to build a PC to work with MT5, what do you advise and why? - page 51
Programming and for cinema is enough.
I myself hung a fan with a button, I turn on to play or if powerful calculations.
I have a completely silent one too, but not for gaming https://silentcomputer.ru/
This machine is the same - huge passive heatsink on the processor and nothing else.
fxsaber, 2023.10.04 13:36
More than 10 years and "in a tail and in a mane" on MT5. Video card - CPU. SSD, so total absence of mechanical movement in the case. As a consequence, no sound sources (no transformer).
Sometimes counted (6/8 agents) for several days continuously. Runs smoothly, CPU-temperature in this case rises to 95C. The heat is like from a household radiator.
When I move it, I try to mount it so that the massive heatsink doesn't break the board at high vertical accelerations. Probably the best way to transport such machines is to lay them on their side, so that the motherboard is under the heatsink.
It also warmed up to 95, (at that the processor braking is switched on, not to burn out and calculations are slowed down) because the fan is suspended, to start if necessary.
the processor brakes down so that it doesn't burn out and the calculations slow down.
I hadn't noticed.
https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D0%A2%D1%80%D0%BE%D1%82%D1%82%D0%BB%D0%B8%D0%BD%D0%B3
TrottlingEvery processor has a different switch on temperature, mine is 95 or 100, I've seen even around 80 in the specs on some modern processors.
Everything except the CPU to the taste of the gamer, ) let's go to the chainsaw play, bought on pre-order a great game, pabg immediately deleted.
By the way, maybe someone needs a Renegade 64gb, on rare ajr, ddr4,
Lying , now, ordered a board under it, sent under ddr5) okay if the board was cheap, horn Sirius, what kind of morons work there in the shop
Check
This leads to unpredictable results. With so many potential errors it's a miracle that the OS can run for months without visible errors. Personally, I do not consider memory higher than 4GB without ECC.