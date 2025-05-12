I want to build a PC to work with MT5, what do you advise and why? - page 62
What tyres, what toys, this card is 10 years old.
Take a new board on AM4 socket, even cheaper than your price will be.
CPU Processor AMD Ryzen 3 3200G OEM [AM4, 4 x 3.6 GHz, L2 - 2 MB, L3 - 4 MB, 2 x DDR4-2933 MHz, AMD Radeon Vega 8, TDP 65W]
5200p!!!!!!!!! with integrated video which is more powerful than GT730!!!!
Thanks, I'll look into it! Now I have a Radeon HD 6570, 14 years old, pulls all my toys perfectly, tanks online, for example. Would keep it, but it's not low profile.
Well, and GT730 was originally a budget, it was only when it came out was no longer gaming. 710-720 is taken as a fanless plug, if there is no built-in core or the port is broken on the board, and GT730 in general misunderstanding
Get a new AM4 board for around 5-6 grand.
and Ryzen with built-in video core (it goes as a gaming, 2 times more powerful than GT730), these are models with the prefix G, for the rest an external card will be needed, all this is new in the shop.
7940HS
mde, 54W tdp trim, faster than a full-fledged 14700F, which has 20 physical cores ( even if 12 of E, they still pull like half of the powerful one).
maybe its the eas that i am testing however, i am shocked just as you.And the bios has several power tweaked settings. i am sure it is doing more power than 54w
Maybe it's the fact that I'm testing eas, but I'm as shocked as you are.And there are several power consumption settings in the bios. I'm pretty sure it consumes more power than 54 watts.
For a desktop I can recommend Ryzen 9 9900x - great stone and handles optimisations and 4080 quickly. This is a great config for medium difficulty tests.
memory is not enough, you need 2x48 for this number of agents
Water cooled?
