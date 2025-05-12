I want to build a PC to work with MT5, what do you advise and why? - page 65
It's time for a complete PC upgrade.
Main task of PC testing and optimisation of programs for MT5
Cost is irrelevant.
Since I am way behind on current trends I need expert advice, hopefully the MT 5 developers will give some hints.
What kind of processor to choose?
What RAM, frequency, what is the preferred capacity?
What motherboard?
On the disks a separate question, will increase the SSD on Pci expres?
May be something else is necessary to consider?
Recommended PC Build for MT5 + EA Automation
Yes, I did. So it looks like you've already dealt with it.
I don't know if a workstation graphics card would be better than a gaming graphics card, but have you looked into that as well?
You can't find answers to questions like that. You need tests.
In general, while interested in the performance of RTX5090 c 24 Gb in that laptop. But while at us for it ask for it is not weak enough, about 5450 usd
Sharing my build
Chinese x99 MB with E5 2699v4 (22 Cores 44 Threads)
128GB ram
These hardware are cheap nowadays
I wonder about the effect of adding two 32s to 2 16s: If 2 16gb DDR5 6000s are installed and there are 4 slots and there are 2 more 32gb DDR5 6000s not installed - is it better to remove the 2 16s and install only 2 32s? Almost the same specs, the 32 timings are 28 , the 16 timings are 30.
New kit: G.Skill Flare X5 2x32GB DDR5 6000MT/s CL28.
The current one: G.SKILL Flare X5 Series (AMD Expo) DDR5 RAM 32GB (2x16GB) 6000MT/s CL30-38-38-96 1.35V
They have different supply voltage 1.40v for 2x32 and 1.35v for 2x16
For a desktop I can recommend Ryzen 9 9900x - great stone and handles optimisations and 4080 quickly. This is a great config for medium complexity tests.
In 4 slots memory works badly, and reduces the frequency to a minimum, 4800mhz approximately, with rare exceptions, there are exclusive boards...
On large volumes of the module, the number of memory elements soldered more, to stabilise them all together at high frequency, they raise the voltage, 1.4v is not much, safe overclocking even to 1.45v
4 slots include quad- 4 channel memory redim, increasing read speed and reducing latency by 2 times.
4 channels is a server variant, I see your board is x99, on normal ones there will be 2 channels in 4 slots, and the speed because of 4 slots will drop to 4800mhz, the board will not start higher, latency there will be 70+ and bandwidth is 2 lower than on normal classic 6800C32 (for Intel, AMD has 6000C30) for 2x32 and 2x48.
2x16 modules up to 8200mhz can work, but it's not enough memory.
for 64gb there should be 2x32gb.
if you need more than 64gb, the best option is 2x48gb.
and by the way, 4800Mhz on DDR5 is worse than easily available now DDR4, latency 70 vs 45-50 on modern DDR4.