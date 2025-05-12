I want to build a PC to work with MT5, what do you advise and why? - page 65

Vladimir Pastushak:

It's time for a complete PC upgrade.

Main task of PC testing and optimisation of programs for MT5

Cost is irrelevant.

Since I am way behind on current trends I need expert advice, hopefully the MT 5 developers will give some hints.

What kind of processor to choose?

What RAM, frequency, what is the preferred capacity?

What motherboard?

On the disks a separate question, will increase the SSD on Pci expres?

May be something else is necessary to consider?

Recommended PC Build for MT5 + EA Automation

Component Recommendation Why It Matters
CPU (Processor) Intel i5 (12th/13th Gen) or Ryzen 5 5600X or better MT5 runs multiple charts and EAs → needs strong multi-core performance
RAM 16 GB DDR4 (3200 MHz) Ensures smooth running of MT5 + indicators + Chrome + Telegram
SSD 512 GB NVMe SSD MT5 loads charts + data faster with SSD (no delays or freezing)
Graphics Integrated (Intel UHD / AMD Vega) or entry GPU like GTX 1650 MT5 doesn’t need powerful GPU unless you run trading + design or 3D
Motherboard Match your CPU: B550 (for Ryzen) / B660 or H670 (for Intel) Future upgrade options + stability
Cooling Stock cooler is fine, or add budget air cooler (CoolerMaster, BeQuiet) Keep CPU cool for 24/7 trading load
Power Supply 500W 80+ Bronze (Corsair, EVGA, etc.) Reliable power, especially if running full-time
Monitor 24" or dual-monitor setup (Full HD or higher) More charts, more visibility, more control
OS Windows 11 or 10 Pro (64-bit) MT5 is Windows-optimized — you need a stable environment
UPS Backup (optional) APC or Mercury UPS with surge protection Prevents EA shutdown or trade loss during power outages
 
Michael Charles Schefe #:

Yes, I did. So it looks like you've already dealt with it.

I don't know if a workstation graphics card would be better than a gaming graphics card, but have you looked into that as well?

You can't find answers to questions like that. You need tests.

In general, while interested in the performance of RTX5090 c 24 Gb in that laptop. But while at us for it ask for it is not weak enough, about 5450 usd


 

Sharing my build

Chinese x99 MB with E5 2699v4 (22 Cores 44 Threads)

128GB ram

These hardware are cheap nowadays

 
CPU: A mid-to-high-end multi-core processor like an AMD Ryzen 5/7 or Intel i5/17. MT5 uses multiple cores especially during strategy testing and optimization, so more cores = faster backtesting.

RAM: At least 16 GB. This ensures smooth multitasking, especially when running multiple charts, indicators, or backtesting.

SSD: A fast NVMe SSD (at least 512 GB) is ideal. MT5 writes a lot of data during optimization and testing-an SSD significantly reduces load times.

GPU: A basic GPU is enough unless you're doing machine learning or GPU-accelerated tasks. Integrated graphics can even work, but a budget GPU (e.g., GTX 1650) helps with smooth display on multiple monitors.

Monitors: Dual monitors really boost productivity when analyzing multiple charts or coding EAs.

Cooling and PSU: Don't skimp on cooling and a reliable power supply, especially if your PC runs for long periods.
It would be interesting to see the table of dependence of the quality of created TCs on the number of cores and RAM :) Since they describe mostly comps for games or some servers.
 

I wonder about the effect of adding two 32s to 2 16s: If 2 16gb DDR5 6000s are installed and there are 4 slots and there are 2 more 32gb DDR5 6000s not installed - is it better to remove the 2 16s and install only 2 32s? Almost the same specs, the 32 timings are 28 , the 16 timings are 30.

New kit: G.Skill Flare X5 2x32GB DDR5 6000MT/s CL28.

The current one: G.SKILL Flare X5 Series (AMD Expo) DDR5 RAM 32GB (2x16GB) 6000MT/s CL30-38-38-96 1.35V

They have different supply voltage 1.40v for 2x32 and 1.35v for 2x16


Igor Zakharev #:

For a desktop I can recommend Ryzen 9 9900x - great stone and handles optimisations and 4080 quickly. This is a great config for medium complexity tests.




 

In 4 slots memory works badly, and reduces the frequency to a minimum, 4800mhz approximately, with rare exceptions, there are exclusive boards...

On large volumes of the module, the number of memory elements soldered more, to stabilise them all together at high frequency, they raise the voltage, 1.4v is not much, safe overclocking even to 1.45v

 
lynxntech #:

In 4 slots the memory performs poorly, and reduces the frequency to a minimum, 4800mhz approximately, with few exceptions, there are exclusive boards...

On large volumes of the module, the number of memory elements soldered more, to stabilise them all together at high frequency, they raise the voltage, 1.4v is not much, safe overclocking even to 1.45v

4 slots, include quad- 4x channel memory redim, increasing read speed and reducing latency by 2 times.
 
Like here, 1 channel and 4 channel memory, 3 times the speed difference
 
Aleksander #:
4 slots include quad- 4 channel memory redim, increasing read speed and reducing latency by 2 times.

4 channels is a server variant, I see your board is x99, on normal ones there will be 2 channels in 4 slots, and the speed because of 4 slots will drop to 4800mhz, the board will not start higher, latency there will be 70+ and bandwidth is 2 lower than on normal classic 6800C32 (for Intel, AMD has 6000C30) for 2x32 and 2x48.

2x16 modules up to 8200mhz can work, but it's not enough memory.

for 64gb there should be 2x32gb.

if you need more than 64gb, the best option is 2x48gb.

and by the way, 4800Mhz on DDR5 is worse than easily available now DDR4, latency 70 vs 45-50 on modern DDR4.

