Well, how can I put it... )
You buy or sell your risk...
Spread betting... spread betting... "binary options"... etc.
We started a pretty good thread, it's about "effective betting" among other things... as the topic progresses, we will get answers to these questions as well... all together...
It's opening time, it's time to sum up the intermediate results, I'll get to that)
Interesting picture on the subject.
that's all
;)
Yeah :) That's all there is to know about the market. Next is the chart. The pattern is very simple, but multidimensionality doesn't make it so easy to take advantage of this knowledge. We will have to draw.
and when there's open interest, the price is bluntly going against most
that's all
;)
but because "the majority" put limits to one side of the cup and the price went to volumes...
what does it mean? "the price goes to volumes? does anyone see your volumes? does the price have legs? does the DT move the price to grab limits?
what do you/I have to do with it... OI is the aggregate opinion and expectations of traders, i.e. they have already placed limits in those stacks that the price moves on, on which something depends.
As for your limits in the DC market you can shove it up your ass - nobody cares about them, they don't influence anything and nobody is interested in them.
Shit... I'm playing roulette... the dealer throws the ball - and suddenly the ball bounces - looks at the betting table and jumps... and jumps on the zero... What the fuck is going on in that head of yours :(
in roulette - the ball
in the forex game.
Do you think the price is the ball?
and you said - the croupier threw the ball, but he can't stop it with his hands according to the rules of the game
Who moved the price, do you think?
in roulette - the ball
in the forex game.
Do you think the price is the ball?
And you said - the dealer threw the ball, but he can't stop it with his hands according to the rules of the game.
Who moved the price, have you thought about that?
Kukel?
Kukel?
Sure, but no one believes me.
and in general, the price is automatic according to the formula (since the beginning of the market, in absolutely all pairs, I checked), and no one likes its actions
that's why they get mad at her/him
But it is just a formula and there are no market makers and puppets, even about liquidity providers - there are none
;)
-----
today solved the last problem about the bank interest
i.e. everyone knows that 2/3 of working capital is in the bank and 1/3 is spinning
yes, that's a fact.