From theory to practice - page 1789
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
where is the free margin of 700% ?
...
...
aaa
the margin level is not the free amount
aaaa
the margin level is not the free amount of it
Especially on a leverage of 1,000.
Would you close on Friday if you were in my situation?
Would you close on Friday if you were in my situation?
I don't know.
I don't even know
In fact, I don't lose mine. I aggressively trade exclusively on my own. And only on the ones I've taken out of my pocket beforehand, so to speak.
I don't know.
I think it will roll back, or I'll add to it and try to get this drawdown to zero and close it out.
D is a deep slump XD