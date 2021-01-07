From theory to practice - page 1789

Renat Akhtyamov:

where is the free margin of 700% ?

...

I'm waiting for a rollback to cover zero. That will be enough, I think, so it won't blow out. Not enough, I'll add to it - it's already piled up))
 
jori77:

...

aaa

the margin level is not the free amount

Renat Akhtyamov:

aaaa

the margin level is not the free amount of it

Especially on a leverage of 1,000.

Would you close on Friday if you were in my situation?

So I don't really trade on my own.) At all. And as a matter of fact...
 
jori77:

Would you close on Friday if you were in my situation?

I don't know.

Renat Akhtyamov:

I don't even know

In fact, I don't lose mine. I aggressively trade exclusively on my own. And only on the ones I've taken out of my pocket beforehand, so to speak.

Renat Akhtyamov:

I don't know.

I think it will roll back, or I'll add to it and try to get this drawdown to zero and close it out.

On the subject of that one, I'll think of a more delicate way to articulate what I want and write. Let's take a pause for now).
 

D is a deep slump XD

