Aleksander:
yeah... add lots exponentially and the equities will fly like a rocket :)
Sash, when reinvesting, the system loses stability in forward and reverse directions, or rather in the opposite (unprofitable) for the deposit development direction, the system moves faster
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
Rena Are you sure your TS does not use such a topic as overexposure or the price will go in all directions and sooner or later hit a small profit due to the noise?
In principle, if you use this theme intelligently, it's also an awesome tc...maybe you have done that...

It's interesting...
If the order system is only one trade, then it should either buy or sell.
If the order system, then either on a pullback or in the direction of
If the order system is based on the volatility difference
Then comes the spread difference
But this difference does not cover the spread...
 
Martin CHEguevara:
If the order system is only one trade, then it should either buy or sell.
If the order system, then either on a pullback or in the direction of
If there is a system of orders, then on the volatility difference
Then comes the spread difference
But this difference does not cover the spread...

And yet the volumes of buying and selling are not equal

The idea to use one order

PS

the spread is bouncing back, I couldn't believe my eyes

of course there is no overhosting: 571 orders within 4 days in surplus - in balance, Equity growth is 2 times higher than balance profit relatively to the initial deposit, the risk is reduced by % of Equity increase

everything is working fine...

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

There may be 1000 sell orders and 800 buy orders in the market = yes, there are not equal willingness.

But if you look at buy and sell volumes, they are equal, as previously said. To buy something, you need someone to sell, and you buy exactly as much as you were sold, and vice versa.

 

I have no words, just letters...

The volumes will only be equal at MYOH, and after clearing

So, all the financial results are totalled, someone makes a deposit, someone withdraws it

there is nothing like that in forex

they read, do not understand what they're talking about and then try to refute what they need to write down

;)))

[Deleted]  
That's right, the level of incompetence is off the charts. Counting volumes on forex. You should also count the leaves in the forest;)
 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

Laughing, laughing - but try to get a horizon when you trade. In the tester, at least.

Yes, sure - the system is simple as hell :)

it's all one constant lot

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

There may be 1000 lots of sell orders and 800 lots of buy orders in the market = yes, there is not equal willingness.

But if you look at buying and selling volumes, they are equal, as previously said. To buy something, you need someone to sell, and you buy exactly as much as you were sold, and vice versa.

In forex you don't buy or sell anything = you bet on the outcome - whether the price goes up or down :)

If you put 100 lots, the price won't move a pip.

 
Aleksander:

In forex, you don't buy or sell anything = you bet a Bet - margin - on the outcome - whether the price goes up or down :)

Even if you put 100 lots, the price won't move a pip.

and when there is open interest, the price goes against most of them.

that's it

;)

