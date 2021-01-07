From theory to practice - page 1792
yeah... add lots exponentially and the equities will fly like a rocket :)
Rena Are you sure your TS doesn't use such a theme as overexposure or price will go in all directions and sooner or later will hit a small profit from the noise?
And yet the volumes of buying and selling are not equal
The idea to use one order
PS
the spread is bouncing back, I couldn't believe my eyes
of course there is no overhosting: 571 orders within 4 days in surplus - in balance, Equity growth is 2 times higher than balance profit relatively to the initial deposit, the risk is reduced by % of Equity increase
everything is working fine...
There may be 1000 sell orders and 800 buy orders in the market = yes, there are not equal willingness.
But if you look at buy and sell volumes, they are equal, as previously said. To buy something, you need someone to sell, and you buy exactly as much as you were sold, and vice versa.
I have no words, just letters...
The volumes will only be equal at MYOH, and after clearing
So, all the financial results are totalled, someone makes a deposit, someone withdraws it
there is nothing like that in forex
they read, do not understand what they're talking about and then try to refute what they need to write down
;)))
Laughing, laughing - but try to get a horizon when you trade. In the tester, at least.
Yes, sure - the system is simple as hell :)
it's all one constant lot
There may be 1000 lots of sell orders and 800 lots of buy orders in the market = yes, there is not equal willingness.
But if you look at buying and selling volumes, they are equal, as previously said. To buy something, you need someone to sell, and you buy exactly as much as you were sold, and vice versa.
In forex you don't buy or sell anything = you bet on the outcome - whether the price goes up or down :)
If you put 100 lots, the price won't move a pip.
and when there is open interest, the price goes against most of them.
that's it
;)