From theory to practice - page 1798
the system in general is set up so that the "buy-and-hold" principle does not work en masse.
on a horizon of a year: the average movement over a year does not exceed the difference in interest rates, and the crowd of "holders" will on average gain no more than inflation, i.e. about the same as a bank deposit.
At the same time there will be a number of people who will get much more and a lot of people will get in. A 0-sum game.
This is thanks to the hypothesis I put forward above. We need to create a mathematical model of this, a simple process, and see how it works. I assume that, after all, the amounts are real and not zero.
interest rate archive (re-posted)
And, where to apply it ? or, what is in store for us - from these rates ?
And where to apply it, or what is in store for us from these bets?
Maxim says there's something to it.
a question for him
Nerves - enough without the stakes
Nirvana is just the opposite )
Nirvana is a concept in a number of religious and philosophical traditions, denoting a state of liberation fromsuffering.
In the common sense, nirvana is a state in which there is no suffering, passions; a state of peace, supreme happiness .
A transcendent state of lasting peace and contentment.
Then - I want, Nirvana!!!
Nirvana
If you look closely, it turns out that the speculator is always a buyer.
First he buys one currency and then the other in return. It does not matter that the spread is taken all at once.
A client, on the other hand, has changed currency in a bank and gone to the supermarket. He does not need to buy it back.
)))
Do you feel the difference?
To exchange it, you have to get it somewhere