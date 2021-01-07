From theory to practice - page 1800

Where there are no sticks and strips the price runs smoothly, where there are sticks it will stop there.

It is important to know such places. It makes sense to enter the game.

It is clear that we are about to receive a squall of reproaches that the price will go 50/50. It is not so. There is another analysis tool for that.

The price has a certain path in advance and it will follow it. However fantastic it may sound to some people.

EURUSD_iH4

Uladzimir Izerski:

Viam supervadet vadens. The road is for those who walk.

 
jori77:

You still have a long way to go.)

Uladzimir Izerski:

You still have a long way to go.)

Is there any monitoring? )))) To tears))

jori77:

Draw the price forward, not backward. You can see the lines and so on without drawings.

 
jori77:

What is it?)

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Price will take the path of least resistance like everything else in this world. But how to detect it ?!!!
Uladzimir Izerski:

))) Good question)

 
jori77:

I don't draw on charts myself. There are programs for that. They handle the situation better and faster.

 
jori77:

I have four(4) monitors and no monitoring. I should probably buy one)))

