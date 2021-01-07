From theory to practice - page 1790
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I am waiting for a pullback to close at zero. It will be enough, I think, so as not to fail. If it is not enough, I will fill it up - it has already been deposited))
For "extra", count on the pound moving 1000 pips down ;)
Trading without an SL or understanding where to put an SL is a waste of time and money
D is a deep slump XD
it's not a drawdown, it's two prizes in one medal - gold and coal
and the swap is not weak ;)
For "extra", count on the pound moving 1000 pips down;)
Trading without an SL or without knowing where to put the SL is a waste of time and money
not a fact
you can't count on anything here
D is a deep slump XD
What causes the balance to sag so much?
For "extra", count on the pound moving 1000 pips down ;)
Trading without an SL or without knowing where to put the SL is a waste of time and money
Have you already lost a lot of money on "calculations" and on SL?))
The fact that you somehow understand for yourself that this is where you should put the SL, it's so nice)
You should look at where your entry will be more ineffective and that's it. What do you need SL for? If you're using SL to defend, you've probably already spent a lot of money...
And probably keep the entire amount in the account at once, which you work until the last SL)
In fact, I don't lose mine. I aggressively trade exclusively on my own. And only on the ones I've taken out of my pocket beforehand, so to speak.
I've thought long and hard about Friday's answer.
personally, I closed.
I took a close look at Equity's balance.
and i have a question - why buy?
after thinking about it a bit more, i answered myself - why not ????, yes, yes! of course it's a purchase!
in essence - market scale = profit and risk
how do you trade on the noise, i.e. essentially on the pullback, plan to cover large losses, and they will be even gaps on 5 minute candles...
Have you already taken a lot of flip-flops on "calculations" and on SL?)
That you somehow understand for yourself that that's where you should put SL, that's so nice).
You should look at where your entry will be more ineffective and that's it. What do you need SL for? If you're using SL to defend, you've probably already spent a lot of money...
And probably keep the entire amount in the account at once, and you're working to the last SL).
I'll delete the pictures in the morning so they don't bother anyone.
You do your own analysis on the pound. I do not know what time range your trades are calculated in.
I just sketched out the sketches.
.
.
...
Consecutive viewing will give an idea of the market situation on the pair...
I'll delete everything in the morning.
Just sketching out the sketches.
Sketches, pictures.
Are you an artist?
Sketches, pictures.
Are you an artist?
As a child, I dreamt of being an artist. A dream come true.))
Anyone can be an artist if they see harmony.