Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 201
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Hi guys.
I would like to share my experience regarding the account verification and payout process.
Before withdrawing the money from my sold product. I was informed that account verification could take up to 3 days. In my case, the whole process took less than 2 days. After the account was confirmed, the withdrawal was processed and the funds were transferred to my current bank account within just a few minutes.
Thank you for the fast and professional service.
Sometimes it is necessary to perform a transfer from one user to another (by login) on the MQL5 website.
Is it realistic to add such functionality?
Il,
Le système de dépôt PayPal ne fonctionne pas ; je reçois une page d'erreur 404 après avoir été redirigé de PayPal vers mql5.com.
I don't have a credit card
Any one been able to successfully withdraw to a debit card in the US? Before I start selling more I want to make sure I can withdraw as I have been having a hard time doing that for just 1 app
and this was supports response. Now mind you I have tried every working card I have debit credit prepaid gift nothing works so are all the banks in america blocking this by default. I need to get to the bottom of this and I really wish I could have a meeting with someone live from that team .
How can I top up my balance from Russia now? At least webmani used to be available, it was possible somehow, but now how? They added some systems, but definitely not for Russia. What are the solutions?
I want to throw money at optimisation.