EURNZD: Euro vs New Zealand Dollar
1.98190 NZD 0.00208 (0.11%)
Sector: Currency Base: Euro Profit currency: New Zealand Dollar
EURNZD exchange rate has changed by 0.11% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 1.97737 NZD and at a high of 1.98269 NZD per 1 EUR.
Follow Euro vs New Zealand Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Euro price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
EURNZD News
EURNZD on the Community Forum
Trading Applications for EURNZD
Daily Range
1.97737 1.98269
Year Range
1.75122 2.00313
- Previous Close
- 1.9798 2
- Open
- 1.9811 6
- Bid
- 1.9819 0
- Ask
- 1.9822 0
- Low
- 1.9773 7
- High
- 1.9826 9
- Volume
- 5.042 K
- Daily Change
- 0.11%
- Month Change
- -0.04%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.08%
- Year Change
- 13.01%
17 September, Wednesday
07:30
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
09:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
09:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 2.3%
- Prev
- 2.3%
09:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 2.1%
- Prev
- 2.1%
09:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 122.82
11:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
17:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
22:45
NZD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.8%
22:45
NZD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.8%
- Prev
- -1.1%