Currencies / EURCHF
EURCHF: Euro vs Swiss Franc
0.93276 CHF 0.00135 (0.14%)
Sector: Currency Base: Euro Profit currency: Swiss Franc
EURCHF exchange rate has changed by 0.14% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 0.93078 CHF and at a high of 0.93307 CHF per 1 EUR.
Follow Euro vs Swiss Franc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Euro price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
EURCHF News
- EUR/CHF steadies as Euro gains from ECB hawkish tone, Swiss disinflation deepens
- CHF: SNB seems more tolerant of CHF strength – ING
- EUR/CHF extends gains as Swiss CPI stays soft, Eurozone Retail Sales disappoint
- EUR/CHF Price Forecast: Euro steadies below 100-day EMA, eyes 0.9400 hurdle
- EUR/CHF pulls back after resistance rejection – Société Générale
- Euro rebounds against Swiss Franc amid ECB caution, Swiss GDP slowdown
- EUR/CHF dips as Swiss employment data bolsters Franc momentum
- EUR/CHF Forecast 25/08: Rebounds from Key Support (Video)
- CHF: Expectations of a Swiss National Bank rate cut in September fade – ING
- EUR/CHF softens from four-month high despite weak Swiss data
- EUR/CHF holds above 50-DMA – Société Générale
- EUR/CHF remains above 0.9400 as as Euro gains on cautious ECB outlook
- EUR/CHF Price Forecast: Bulls target breakout as Swiss Franc weakens
- EUR/CHF Forecast Today 12/08: Breaks Higher (Video)
- CHF: Praying for a last minute deal – ING
- EUR/CHF rises as Switzerland braces for US tariffs impact – ING
- EUR/CHF slides to multi-month low as Euro struggles amid trade woes
- EUR/CHF weakens as Euro slides on 'unbalanced' transatlantic deal
- EUR/CHF stabilizes near key support – Société Générale
- EUR/CHF steady ahead of ECB policy decision, Euro buoyed by optimism around US-EU tariff deal
- EUR/CHF rises on speculation of SNB intervention, but EU–US trade risks cap gains
- EUR/CHF Forecast Today 21/07: Tests Key Support (Chart)
- EUR/CHF Price Forecast: Euro stabilizes above 0.9300 as bears fails to trigger a breakdown
- EUR/CHF Price Forecast: Bearish structure holds as pair hovers near 0.9300
Daily Range
0.93078 0.93307
Year Range
0.92045 0.96618
- Previous Close
- 0.9314 1
- Open
- 0.9309 8
- Bid
- 0.9327 6
- Ask
- 0.9330 6
- Low
- 0.9307 8
- High
- 0.9330 7
- Volume
- 3.925 K
- Daily Change
- 0.14%
- Month Change
- -0.10%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.45%
- Year Change
- -0.67%
17 September, Wednesday
07:30
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
09:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
09:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 2.3%
- Prev
- 2.3%
09:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 2.1%
- Prev
- 2.1%
09:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 122.82
11:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
17:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev