MT4 Save Profile - Does it saves each chart EA initial inputs?
Of course.
For your convenience save it with name.
You can also save the settings for each EA (with its magic and set) as template.
Reloading the template into naked graph you'll get already EA with everything else.
Of course.
For your convenience save it with name.
You can also save the settings for each EA (with its magic and set) as template.
Reloading the template into naked graph you'll get already EA with everything else.
Thank you for your answer!
In my case it will be easier to save the profile with everything rather than saving several different templates that just store a different magic number.
thanks again :)
Thank you for your answer!
In my case it will be easier to save the profile with everything rather than saving several different templates that just store a different magic number.
thanks again :)
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I wasn't sure if this was the right place at the forum to ask, hope it is.
I have an EA that I'm running on 5 major currency pairs at the same time.
It is the same EA on all the charts, the only difference is that on each chart the Magic Number changes (I set this on the input tab prior running it on a chart).
If I save the MetaTrader 4 profile and load it again later on, will it put back to work the EA on each chart with the MagicNumber it was set originally at the time of the profile save?
Thank you for your help