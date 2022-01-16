How can you trust the analysis after that?
webgopnik:
How can we trust the analysis after that?
Take a look at the screenshot
As you can see, the price broke through the blue line and went down. It started to fall. It would seem that we should short?
But then we see that the price was dragged up and broke through the blue line.
Break through the resistance - long for everything?
No way - the price was dropped down and the longs got pissed off.
How can we trust the analysis after that?
Where's the analysis here?
Move your blue line a little higher - at 0.924 or so - and think about why this is the right thing to do and how you would act in this case.
The company is violating the rules of tehanalysis. Take the company to court.
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Take a look at the screenshot
As you can see, the price broke through the blue line and went down. It started to fall. It would seem that we should short?
But then we see that the price was dragged up and broke through the blue line.
Break through the resistance - long for everything?
No way - the price was dropped down and the longs got pissed off.
How can we trust the analysis after that?