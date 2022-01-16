How can you trust the analysis after that?

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Take a look at the screenshot



As you can see, the price broke through the blue line and went down. It started to fall. It would seem that we should short?

But then we see that the price was dragged up and broke through the blue line.

Break through the resistance - long for everything?

No way - the price was dropped down and the longs got pissed off.

How can we trust the analysis after that?

 
webgopnik:

Take a look at the screenshot



As you can see, the price broke through the blue line and went down. It started to fall. It would seem that we should short?

But then we see that the price was dragged up and broke through the blue line.

Break through the resistance - long for everything?

No way - the price was dropped down and the longs got pissed off.

How can we trust the analysis after that?

Where's the analysis here?

 
Алексей Тарабанов #:

Where's the analysis here?

What do you think it is?
 
webgopnik #:
What do you think they are?

Are you sure they are gold?

What do you think they are?

 
webgopnik #:
What do you think it is?
***something - second high below previous high, trending downwards
 
Move your blue line a little higher - at 0.924 or so - and think about why this is the right thing to do and how you would act in this case.
 
The company is violating the rules of tehanalysis. Take the company to court.
 
Алексей Тарабанов #:
Move your blue line a little higher - to 0.924 or so - and think about why this is right and how you would act in this case.
Completely wrong
 
webgopnik:

False-break, that's what stops are for.

Next, the price has moved 3 distances away from the channel width. Classic.


 
webgopnik #:
Completely wrong

And generally speaking, any kind of tehanalysis is not a harbinger of 100% success, it gives some advantage from a random entry.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

False-break, that's what stops are for.

Next, the price has moved 3 distances away from the channel width. Classic.


Just this is not an ideal entry - as this entry point was at 3-4am Moscow time, when traders are asleep. So I would have missed this entry.
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