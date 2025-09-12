EURAUD exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 1.77222 AUD and at a high of 1.77584 AUD per 1 EUR.

Follow Euro vs Australian Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Euro price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.