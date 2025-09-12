Currencies / EURAUD
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EURAUD: Euro vs Australian Dollar
1.77438 AUD 0.00068 (0.04%)
Sector: Currency Base: Euro Profit currency: Australian Dollar
EURAUD exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 1.77222 AUD and at a high of 1.77584 AUD per 1 EUR.
Follow Euro vs Australian Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Euro price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EURAUD News
- When is the German ZEW survey and how could it affect EUR/USD?
- EUR/USD extends gains as Fed easing hopes boost risk appetite
- ECB’s Kazaks: Reduction in rates is already very significant
- EUR/USD Forecast 16/09: Reaching Ceiling of Range (Video)
- ECB’s Villeroy: We "seriously" have to tackle France’s debt problem
- EUR/USD rises toward 1.1800 ahead of Eurozone, Germany data
- EUR/USD climbs as Fed cut bets weigh on US Dollar
- EUR/USD extends gains as Fed cut bets weigh on US Dollar
- EUR/USD steady above 1.1700 despite France downgrade – BBH
- EUR extending post-ECB gains – Scotiabank
- ECB’s Schnabel: Interest rates are in good place
- Opinion: This ‘digital cash’ pays you enough interest to worry your bank
- EUR/USD Analysis 15/09: Performance Remain Cautious (Chart)
- EUR/USD: Likely to trade in a range of 1.1650/1.1790 – UOB Group
- EUR: French downgrade had been expected – ING
- ECB’s Kazimir: We must not change policy due to small deviations from inflation target
- EUR/USD Forecast 15/09: Drops Amid Fed Uncertainty (Chart)
- EUR/USD hesitates as concerns about France's sovereign debt mount
- ECB’s Kocher: Stronger Euro could become a problem for exporters
- Euro weakens below 1.1750 amid fears of political crisis in France
- EUR/USD steady above 1.1700 as ECB-Fed policy divergence supports Euro
- Weekly Pairs in Focus 14th to 19th September 2025 (Charts)
- EUR/USD steady as Fed rate cut bets rise on weak US labor market data
- EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.1720 as US Dollar eases after UoM survey
EURAUD on the Community Forum
- Problem with EA validation on the Market (199)
- Is it better not to trade at 11 p.m.? (92)
- Any example to get current bid and ask data from Metatrader5 (Using Python)? (7)
- indicator bug, etc (4)
- What Is the Difference between These two Pairs (4)
- Buying EURAUD for 100 pips (3)
- IF NOT TRADING THE MAJORS (WHY) (2)
- Downloaded data. Charts are now incorrect. How do I fix? (1)
- Experts Tab "zero divide", Help please to clarify what this issue means? (1)
- For some currency pair you are most likely to commit the transaction?
- EURAUD & NZDUSD Forex Tips
- Free Forex Signals -23-12-2014
Trading Applications for EURAUD
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (63)
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
TTM Squeeze Pro Adaptive Momentum Breakout Tool
Mathieu Adams
Description of the TTM Squeeze Momentum Pro Indicator Introducing TTM Squeeze Momentum Pro — a powerful, all-in-one volatility and momentum breakout system designed for serious traders who want high-probability trade setups during compression and expansion phases of the market. This proprietary indicator combines the time-tested TTM Squeeze concept with an inertia-weighted momentum engine , providing enhanced visual confirmation for entry timing and market strength. The indicator detects low-vol
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Trust EA is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here: chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with a small StopLoss size are capable of working stably for a long time only in the "Scalping" mode. The best time for scalpin
Euro Vision
Sahil Mukhtar
Euro Vision Expert Advisor Euro Vision is a next-generation multi-currency trading robot built exclusively for trading all major EURO-based currency pairs: EURUSD, EURJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, and EURNZD. Operating on the H1 timeframe, the system integrates advanced correlation modeling with precision scalping techniques to deliver high-probability trade entries and maximize consistency. Unlike single-pair systems, Euro Vision monitors all seven EURO pairs simultaneously, identifying
The Rise of Skywalker MT5
Marta Gonzalez
The Rise of Skywalker: It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Is a revolution in the customization of the trading. The Rise of Skywalker is a expert advisor based in the indicator The Rise of Sky walker: ( https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/44534 ) This system uses only one trade in each operation. Do not use Grip or martingale Low risk system since it h
Scalper Investor
Ihor Otkydach
4.88 (17)
3 copies left at $599 Next price $699 Hey traders, If you're looking for an EA that doesn't just fire off trades for the sake of activity, but actually follows a smart, battle-tested strategy — meet Scalper Investor EA. This is a multi-currency expert advisor already armed with a solid reversal strategy, and soon to be upgraded with a trend-following module. Ready to trade: The Reversal Strategy At launch, Scalper Investor EA comes fully loaded with a reversal system designed to catch pullbacks
Daily Range
1.77222 1.77584
Year Range
1.59623 1.85537
- Previous Close
- 1.7737 0
- Open
- 1.7738 3
- Bid
- 1.7743 8
- Ask
- 1.7746 8
- Low
- 1.7722 2
- High
- 1.7758 4
- Volume
- 4.913 K
- Daily Change
- 0.04%
- Month Change
- -0.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.52%
- Year Change
- 10.17%
17 September, Wednesday
07:30
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
09:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
09:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 2.3%
- Prev
- 2.3%
09:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 2.1%
- Prev
- 2.1%
09:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 122.82
11:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
17:00
EUR
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev