An entry must have a substantial amount of useful content to get into the feed and rotation.
How do I make the initial text short, but when I click to read the blog, the whole text pops up.
And there have been blogs shorter than mine, but mine is still fully expanded.
On the blogs here, it seems that when you publish a post in the shared feed, a colon is inserted automatically. BUT: there's no clear correlation as to how exactly that third dot is inserted.
WordPress has a special <More> tag, but there's no such thing here.
Maybe not everyone knows - about avatars on blogs. An avatar can be almost any size picture, and it's an avatar only in a specific blog post (the avatar of a blog post). So - if you change/place an avatar on some blog post of yours, it's only for that post (your other blog post may have a different avatar).
The default avatar is the profile avatar (but you can put any avatar you want on a particular blog post, and it has nothing to do with the profile avatar).
If you prohibit making separate avatars for each blog post, then https://www.mql5.com/ there could be identical avatars (if a username has made three posts in a row).
Here it's two of the same avatars:
It could be that all six are the same (if user made six blog posts and didn't timer-discussed them in 3 or 5 hour intervals, but posted them all at once).
An avatar is just an avatar ... It may not be based on the content of the post. An avatar is automatically made by almost any picture of almost any size (and it's an avatar of only a blog post, that is - for each blog post you can have a different one):
Explain how tags work in blogs. For example, I enter the word Forex in the Tags field, and when I save it, I get #Forex career. Is this normal?
No, this is not normal.
It has already been fixed. Thanks for the post!