Blog FAQ - page 37
No thought has been given to statistics yet, but here are the notifications made:
So, I want to check, in the settings I indicated to send me messages about comments on my blog.
Comment on my blog, please check the functionality.
Left a comment.
Left a comment.
There are no statistics for the author of the blog - it is not clear what affects the views, and the number of views itself does not give a complete picture, as the first and repeated views are not distinguished.
There is no subscription to blogs.
No notification of new comments.
No differentiation by topic - everyone writes there what's the first thing they come across...
All in all - the same as always!
I agree that there aren't enough sections in blogs. For example, subscription to signals is one of the 9 major sections of the site. But there are no such themes in blogs :( So I have to invent where to put the text.
Why not make such a section?
Haven't found how to subscribe to the blog in general and to a specific post (comments on it)?
The forum has very strong restrictions from the developers, what you can write and what you can't - a ban. And these restrictions are much stronger than the legal ones.
In particular, it is not allowed to discuss in any form any competitors of developers and give links to them. You cannot discuss particular signals and Market products. Brokers may not be discussed. No links to resources disliked by the developers. No criticism of developers, etc. (including the mood of the developers).
Do these additional developer restrictions also apply to blogs? Or is freedom in blogs, unlike on the forum, limited only by the legal framework (mat, violence, hatred, porn, etc.)?
Learned about blogging. Even gave birth to a few comments. Questions have arisen.
Learned about blogging. Even gave birth to a few comments. Questions have arisen.
barabashkakvn:
Прежде чем обвинять в чём-то
What accusations are we talking about?!
Please answer the question: "Have you actually read the rules of the mql5.community?
On the highlighted. Not the developers, but the moderators. And it is not a fact that the work of moderators is controlled.
I didn't write this post to stir up a terminology debate. The point is clear - that is the main thing. I asked a specific question. I would like to hear a clear answer from the administration. I ask no one to look between the lines.
I've been banned for some time and now I can't discuss much on the forum properly because of restrictions. That's why the question about blogs arose.