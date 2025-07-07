Blog FAQ - page 29

barabashkakvn:
You don't have a blog. No. Checks - logged out and go to your profile - see that the left menu does not have a blog.
oops didn't see your post now it's tomorrow today fs all the computer is away
I can see my blog, but it's empty.
but the editor is glitchy and I can't get the tables to fit in html
Not with the external editor or the in-house one.
By the way, the view counter counts all my visits from a mobile phone just need to close the browser
 

Thank you. It's funny:


 
Thank you. It's funny:


That's right: You pile it on, you clean it up!

;)

 
Now I don't get notifications of new comments on blogs. If I hadn't seen that there was a comment on the post myself, I would have left the reader involuntarily ignored.
1234
In the forum the table works, see post above, but in blogs after saving it turns out

<p>1</p>

<p>2</p>

<p>3</p>

<p>4</p>

1

2

3

4

 
In the forum the table works, see post above, but in blogs after saving it does

It's worth trying to make a table in wordpress or excel, and then copy it to the blog...
Yep, my blog still doesn't appear in the general feed, but it does if you go to the - charts section
 
Yep, my blog never showed up in the general feed, but it is visible if you go to the - charts section
An entry must have a substantial amount of useful content to get into the feed and rotation.
