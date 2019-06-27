Branch for questions on signalling subscriptions - page 2
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As a subscriber, I clearly lack information on two points in the service:
Hi all...
Why is it impossible tosubscribe to a signal... some of the signals are active, I can subscribe, the other part is inactive (the "subscribe" button in the menu is inactive)?
I tried to subscribe through the website, I am subscribed in the terminal... Signals Provider and Receiver Broker are the same
Please tell me what to do?
Hi all...
Why is it impossible tosubscribe to a signal... some of the signals are active, I can subscribe, the other part is inactive (the button in the "subscribe" menu is inactive)?
Each signal undergoes a one-month test period in the monitoring, during which it cannot be subscribed to. Read " Signals" service Terms of Use and " How to subscribe to Trading Signals" article
For beginners who want to learn more about signals and how to manage them
You open the signals tab on the Metatrader, the signals window opens, then right-click on the mouse and you open the signals settings - you can uncheck or delete them, the filter line allows you to filter real accounts from demo ones, roughly it looks like this,
How to find your broker, find out the number of pips, the average profit, the number of trades, number of subscribers, balance, etc., etc. by maximum and minimum - you need to click these tabs.
Hello. Situation - I signed up for a signal (paid) by mistake on my demo account. (Basically, I thought that the signals do not subscribe to my demo account for a fee, I did not even think about it, not the point). With credits - ok, payment for inattention. But is it possible to change the account? As an option - I signed out from the demo. Go in from the real one and sign up. Will the credits from my account still be "frozen"?
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