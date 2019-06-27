Branch for questions on signalling subscriptions - page 2

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The article How MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 Trading Signals Work and Benefit was published
 

As a subscriber, I clearly lack information on two points in the service:

  1. I have to calculate the provider's profit percentage for the month myself (preferably not for the last month, but on the average for all the trades made). It is the most important information for any investor. It is also desirable to add sorting by this value.
  2. We need a filter that rejects accounts with less than 100 trades or we can set the minimum value of trades for this filter.
 

Hi all...

Why is it impossible tosubscribe to a signal... some of the signals are active, I can subscribe, the other part is inactive (the "subscribe" button in the menu is inactive)?

I tried to subscribe through the website, I am subscribed in the terminal... Signals Provider and Receiver Broker are the same

Please tell me what to do?


 
Set:

Hi all...

Why is it impossible tosubscribe to a signal... some of the signals are active, I can subscribe, the other part is inactive (the button in the "subscribe" menu is inactive)?


Each signal goes through a one-month test period in the monitoring, during which you cannot subscribe to it. Read the Signals Service Terms of Use and the article How to subscribe to Trading Signals
 
Rosh:
Each signal undergoes a one-month test period in the monitoring, during which it cannot be subscribed to. Read " Signals" service Terms of Use and " How to subscribe to Trading Signals" article
The signal on the demo account is free, it has no test, I want to subscribe to a real account...
 

For beginners who want to learn more about signals and how to manage them


You open the signals tab on the Metatrader, the signals window opens, then right-click on the mouse and you open the signals settings - you can uncheck or delete them, the filter line allows you to filter real accounts from demo ones, roughly it looks like this,

 
Hello. Situation - I signed up for a signal (paid) by mistake on my demo account. (In general, I thought that the paid signals do not subscribe to my demo account, I did not even think about it, not the point). With credits - ok, payment for inattention. But is it possible to change the account? As an option - I signed out from the demo. Go in from the real one and sign up. Won't the credits from my account still be "frozen"?
Торговые сигналы
Торговые сигналы
  • www.mql5.com
Торговые Сигналы для MetaTrader: копирование сделок, мониторинг счета, автоматическое исполнение сигналов и социальный трейдинг
 

How to find your broker, find out the number of pips, the average profit, the number of trades, number of subscribers, balance, etc., etc. by maximum and minimum - you need to click these tabs.

 
Telemah:
Hello. Situation - I signed up for a signal (paid) by mistake on my demo account. (Basically, I thought that the signals do not subscribe to my demo account for a fee, I did not even think about it, not the point). With credits - ok, payment for inattention. But is it possible to change the account? As an option - I signed out from the demo. Go in from the real one and sign up. Will the credits from my account still be "frozen"?
You need to submit an application to desk service and describe your situation in detail
 

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