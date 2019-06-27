Branch for questions on signalling subscriptions - page 3

New comment
 

I read once again the rules for subscribing to signals.... I don't understand what the reason is...

I want to subscribe here but I can't

and I can subscribe here. What's the difference?

 
Set:

I read once again the rules for subscribing to signals.... I don't understand what the reason is...

I want to subscribe here but I can't

I can't subscribe to my own Signal in the same account?
 
Set:

I read once again the rules for subscribing to signals.... I don't understand what the reason is...

I want to subscribe here but I can't

and I can't subscribe here. What's the difference?

Can I have a link to a signal you can't subscribe to?
 

Here is the linkhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2163

subscriber and provider accounts are different...

That's all... Sorry for the inconvenience, problem solved...

Торговые сигналы: Trader S
Торговые сигналы: Trader S
  • reviews: 18
  • 50.00 USD
  • 2012.12.14
  • Yevgeniy Vyal'tsev
  • www.mql5.com
Торговый Сигнал Trader S для MetaTrader 4: копирование сделок, мониторинг счета, автоматическое исполнение сигналов и социальный трейдинг
 
Set:

Here is the linkhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2163

subscriber and provider accounts are different...

Everything works for me and it is possible to subscribe via the website and the terminal !
 
What's causing this error? 2013.01.11 15:06:42 '3916283': Signal - synchronization terminated, signal provider has leverage 1:500, leverage greater than 1:100 not allowed

leverage is the same on all accounts...


 
p.pipez:
What's causing this error? 2013.01.11 15:06:42 '3916283': Signal - synchronization terminated, signal provider has leverage 1:500, leverage greater than 1:100 not allowed

leverage is the same on all accounts...


Please update your terminal - now you can subscribe to accounts with leverage higher than 1:100. Or write to Service Desk with details
Общайтесь с разработчиками через Сервисдеск!
Общайтесь с разработчиками через Сервисдеск!
  • www.mql5.com
Ваше сообщение сразу станет доступно нашим отделам тестирования, технической поддержки и разработчикам торговой платформы.
 
p.pipez:
What is causing this error? 2013.01.11 15:06:42 '3916283': Signal - synchronization terminated, signal provider has leverage 1:500, leverage greater than 1:100 not allowed

leverage is the same on all accounts...


Please update to the latest terminal version, where limitation of maximum leverage 100 has been removed.
 
Renat:
Update to the latest version of the terminal where the maximum leverage limit of 100 has been removed.

Can you tell me how to do this? Through your broker or something else?

Thank you

 
p.pipez:

Can you tell me how to do this? Through your broker or something else?

Thank you

Log in to the MetaQuotes-Demo server and the update will be available (if your broker does not have the current version).
12345678910...18
New comment