Branch for questions on signalling subscriptions - page 9
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Can you please advise me how to disable a paid signal I just bought today?
Log in to the MetaQuotes-Demo server and the update will be available (if your broker does not have the current version).
downloaded from MetaQuates_demo MT4 , there is a tab with subscription to cigals. My provider AAAfx also cancelled this feature last month.
On MetaQuotes MTA5 the bookmark with signals works without any problems.
Good afternoon all! Signed up for the signal https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/4255 Terminal MT 4, servers are the same. There is a problem: trades are copied, but SL and TP are not copied. I don't know why.
Good afternoon all! Signed up for the signal https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/4255 Terminal MT 4, servers are the same. There is a problem: trades are copied, but SL and TP are not copied. Why?
Check "Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit" checkbox in your terminal signals settings. It is disabled by default.
Check the "Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit" checkbox in the signals settings in the terminal. It is disabled by default.
The checkbox is checked. The problem is a bit different. I compared the history of trades in the terminal and on this website. On the website all trades with SL and TP levels. And in the terminal identical deals (only smaller lots due to the difference in deposits) without levels. As far as I understand they are closed only after closing a deal in the signal account with the comment in the journal that this deal is not in the signal provider's account. As a result the Provider's account increases while mine goes in minus. That is the problem.
Contact here with a detailed description of your problem
I have subscribed to the signal (https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/996), I have the same server as the signal provider(ForexClub-MT4 Real), but this problem occurs:
2013.03.04 08:08:43 '700005932': Signal - subscription disabled2013.03.04:08:43 '700005932': Signal - symbol NI not found
2013.03.04:08:43 '700005932': Signal - symbol ZS not found
2013.03.04:08:43 '700005932': Signal - symbol AH not found
Could you please advise how to proceed?
I am subscribed to a signal (https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/996), I have the same server as the signal provider(ForexClub-MT4 Real), but this problem occurs:
2013.03.04 08:08:43 '700005932': Signal - subscription disabled2013.03.04:08:43 '700005932': Signal - symbol NI not found
2013.03.04:08:43 '700005932': Signal - symbol ZS not found
2013.03.04:08:43 '700005932': Signal - symbol AH not found
Could you please advise how to proceed?