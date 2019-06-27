Branch for questions on signalling subscriptions - page 5
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2. I only subscribed to Gtkz, the others are GandrungFX, DreamPIP IamFX, FOREX NAVIGATOR 14, Breakout Trader EURUSD, Z Stoc 6, Navigator,
So don't be surprised if the top service is filled with signals that are already at the bottom.
Funds are in the ass - the signal is in the top!
:)))
a few questions about the signals:
1. I paused the subscription, but the signal is coming, operations are not paused.
2. I subscribed only to Gtkz, the rest are GandrungFX, DreamPIP IamFX, FOREX NAVIGATOR 14, Breakout Trader EURUSD, Z Stoc 6, Navigator,
( As another option )-When you subscribe, the signals may not come through immediately, because not every provider is engaged in pipsing, there are many trading directions, everyone has his own, who trades on the medium-term trade signals may come out from once a day and up to a month, someone is not satisfied.Somebody is not satisfied with 20 pips per month, somebody waits until they reach 100-300 pips and then closes their deals, as many providers have so many trading styles, the market is not always predictable so you can open and close several deals a day.
You can see here when you open a deal and when you close it and how much time passed between each deal.
By the way, pay attention to the history and trade tab on your Provider's page, when you open and close trades, it all displays there and you can immediately understand if you are subscribed and the signals did not come but signals provider page has them, it means something is wrong.
(Another option) your metatrader was disabled when the signals came out.
a few questions about the signals:
1. Suspended subscription, but the signal is coming, operations have not been suspended.
2. I subscribed only for Gtkz, the rest are GandrungFX, DreamPIP IamFX, FOREX NAVIGATOR 14, Breakout Trader EURUSD, Z Stoc 6, Navigator,
Hello! This is the first time I've tried to sign up for signals. Specified login as written. The broker is the same as the signal provider broker https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2338, but nothing happened in the terminal. I got the message "You are not subscribed to signals" in my settings. What do I have to do, where to look for the problem?
Hello! This is the first time I've tried to sign up for signals. Specified login as written. The broker is the same as the signal provider broker https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2338, but nothing happened in the terminal. I got the message "You are not subscribed to signals" in my settings. What should I do and where to look for the problem?