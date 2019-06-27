Branch for questions on signalling subscriptions - page 14
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Hello, I have this question. I want to distribute my signals, but when I create a signal I get a message that this account is subscribed to other signals and reselling signals is prohibited. All signals I was subscribed to finished in april, they are in inactive status. can someone tell me how to deal with this. PS I have a terminal in metatrader 4
You cannot monitor an account that has ever been subscribed to a signal. Your signal history should reflect only your trading strategy and cannot contain copied trades.
You will have to open a new account.
Hello, I have such a problem I can not connect to trading signals!!!! I registered on three dealing centres, tried on five Metatrader and 4 and 5, I have an account in mql, signals tab remains empty at repeated attempts to connect. The log tab shows record 2013.09.02 04:16:34 Signal '20062354': failed to connect to server - login.mql5.com, maybe someone has already tried something like this???? Is there a support service here, how to contact it????
Hello, I have such a problem I can not connect to trading signals!!!! I registered on three dealing centres, tried on five Metatrader and 4 and 5, I have an account in mql, signals tab remains empty at repeated attempts to connect. The log tab shows record 2013.09.02 04:16:34 Signal '20062354': failed to connect to server - login.mql5.com, maybe someone has already tried something like this???? Is there a support service here, how to contact it????
I thought there was talk on the forum that the author of signals can subscribe to his signals for free, I tried to connect to my signal today.
The terminal log shows an error message "Subscription is not possible, not enough funds" - has something changed or am I doing something wrong?
I thought there was talk on the forum that the author of signals can subscribe to his signals for free, I tried to connect to my signal today.
I got the error message "Subscription is not possible, not enough funds" in the terminal log - has something changed or am I doing something wrong?
Is the terminal account exactly the same as the one of the signal's author?
If it is - send it to Service Desk with all the details (MT4/5, build, signal, when you tried to subscribe, etc.).
Does the account in the terminal exactly match the signal author's account?
If yes, let's go to Service Desk with all the details (MT4/5, build, signal, when were the subscription attempts, etc.)