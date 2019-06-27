Branch for questions on signalling subscriptions - page 14

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dima1982:

Hello, I have this question. I want to distribute my signals, but when I create a signal I get a message that this account is subscribed to other signals and reselling signals is prohibited. All signals I was subscribed to finished in april, they are in inactive status. can someone tell me how to deal with this. PS I have a terminal in metatrader 4

You cannot monitor an account that has ever been subscribed to a signal. Your signal history should reflect only your trading strategy and cannot contain copied trades.

You will have to open a new account.

 
Hello! Signed up for the signal. The lot opens in the terminal, with a volume of 0.01. Please advise if and how you can increase the volume. Many thanks!
 
Hello, I have such a problem I can not connect to trading signals!!!! I registered on three dealing centres, tried on five Metatrader and 4 and 5, I have an account in mql, signals tab remains empty at repeated attempts to connect. The log tab shows record 2013.09.02 04:16:34 Signal '20062354': failed to connect to server - login.mql5.com, maybe someone has already tried something like this???? Is there a helpdesk here, how to contact it????
 
savdima1983:
Hello, I have such a problem I can not connect to trading signals!!!! I registered on three dealing centres, tried on five Metatrader and 4 and 5, I have an account in mql, signals tab remains empty at repeated attempts to connect. The log tab shows record 2013.09.02 04:16:34 Signal '20062354': failed to connect to server - login.mql5.com, maybe someone has already tried something like this???? Is there a support service here, how to contact it????
To the BUYER of SIGNALS Read all of this carefully and to the end, if it does not help contact here
 
savdima1983:
Hello, I have such a problem I can not connect to trading signals!!!! I registered on three dealing centres, tried on five Metatrader and 4 and 5, I have an account in mql, signals tab remains empty at repeated attempts to connect. The log tab shows record 2013.09.02 04:16:34 Signal '20062354': failed to connect to server - login.mql5.com, maybe someone has already tried something like this???? Is there a support service here, how to contact it????
Servicedesk profile. No connection to the server. Authorised?
 
Yes authorised, thanks!!!!
[Deleted]  

I thought there was talk on the forum that the author of signals can subscribe to his signals for free, I tried to connect to my signal today.

The terminal log shows an error message "Subscription is not possible, not enough funds" - has something changed or am I doing something wrong?

 
IvanIvanov:

I thought there was talk on the forum that the author of signals can subscribe to his signals for free, I tried to connect to my signal today.

I got the error message "Subscription is not possible, not enough funds" in the terminal log - has something changed or am I doing something wrong?

Is the terminal account exactly the same as the one of the signal's author?

If it is - send it to Service Desk with all the details (MT4/5, build, signal, when you tried to subscribe, etc.).

[Deleted]  
alexvd:

Does the account in the terminal exactly match the signal author's account?

If yes, let's go to Service Desk with all the details (MT4/5, build, signal, when were the subscription attempts, etc.)

Right, MT4, I'll let you know when I'm free...
 
How long is the test period? I remember it was a month, has anything changed?
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