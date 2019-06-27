Branch for questions on signalling subscriptions - page 18
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Please tell me one question I can't find the answer to --- if I want to subscribe to paid signals do I have to register with the same broker as the signals provider or can I create a trading account right here and copy from it ... just could not find an answer ... I would really appreciate the answer ... thanks
Please tell me one question I can't find the answer to --- if I want to subscribe to paid signals do I have to register with the same broker as the signals provider or can I create a trading account right here and copy from it ... just could not find an answer ... I would be very grateful for your reply ... thanks
1. "Right here" where is it ?
2. from experience of copying, not always, but it is better to create where the signal provider is, although it is at your discretion.
Question - there is a broker I****F**** which uses a non-standard lot where 1 pip equals $0.01. In other brokers 1 point equals $0.1.
Suppose that I work with 100 dollars and a subscriber with 1000 dollars, will it be correct copying in this case, i.e. I open the minimum lot 0.01 and get 1 cent for each point, while the subscriber also opens the minimum lot 0.01 and gets 10 cents for each point. This is not hard to check - but still, is there anyone who has tried it, or who knows.
Can you please tell me why my channel is not allowed to subscribe?
Can you please tell me why my channel is not allowed to subscribe?
Go to your signal and read the system prompt.
Good afternoon everyone. Will it be allowed to subscribe to free signals on a real account? It's been impossible to subscribe to any one for three months now...
Free subscription from real account to demo?
I think not.
Now even cent accounts are equated to demo by this category (i.e. if you have a real account, you can't subscribe to cent ones for free either). And that's been the case for a long time now.