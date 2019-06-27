Branch for questions on signalling subscriptions - page 8
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I had the same situation on my other account, but the signal kept coming in. And this question - when you unsubscribe from a signal, the signal keeps coming in. What should I do if I want the signal to stop, for example, when I lose money, or it is enough to pause the action?
Subscribed to signals - subscription was not possible due to different sales volumes, the signal had 0.1, I had 0.01. Either subscription is accepted, but not allowed, the signal did not come. Also paid signals - I paid, but there was no signal, although the signal was active, or inactive, but the positions that were opened were not duplicated on my account. Please help us to find out.
Hi all.
Can you tell me if a free signal can be converted to a paid signal?
Hi all.
Can you tell me if a free signal can be converted to a paid signal?
Hi all.
Can you tell me if a free signal can be converted to a paid signal?
Please answer the following question: I have subscribed to a signal, how will the signals appear on my trading terminal
Please answer the following question: I have subscribed to a signal, how will the signals appear on my trading terminal
Can you please tell me who can be contacted about this?
This is the place to turn to