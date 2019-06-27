Branch for questions on signalling subscriptions - page 8

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antakora:

I had the same situation on my other account, but the signal kept coming in. And this question - when you unsubscribe from a signal, the signal keeps coming in. What should I do if I want the signal to stop, for example, when I lose money, or it is enough to pause the action?
You can pause or unsubscribe, in which case the signal will stop broadcasting for 3-5 minutes. To stop immediately, you should use the unsubscribe from the terminal itself.
 
Subscribed to signals - subscription was not possible due to different sales volumes, the signal had 0.1, I had 0.01. Either subscription is accepted, but not allowed, the signal did not come. Also paid signals - I paid, but there was no signal, although the signal was active, or inactive, but the positions that were opened were not duplicated on my account. Please help me to understand
 
antakora:
Subscribed to signals - subscription was not possible due to different sales volumes, the signal had 0.1, I had 0.01. Either subscription is accepted, but not allowed, the signal did not come. Also paid signals - I paid, but there was no signal, although the signal was active, or inactive, but the positions that were opened were not duplicated on my account. Please help us to find out.
We are already looking into your question.
 

Hi all.

Can you tell me if a free signal can be converted to a paid signal?

Торговые сигналы
Торговые сигналы
  • www.mql5.com
Торговые Сигналы для MetaTrader: копирование сделок, мониторинг счета, автоматическое исполнение сигналов и социальный трейдинг
 
Set:

Hi all.

Can you tell me if a free signal can be converted to a paid signal?

After one month you can
 
Set:

Hi all.

Can you tell me if a free signal can be converted to a paid signal?

You can, but all subscribers will be deleted and the signal will go into test before the end of the month from the moment of publication.
 

Please answer the following question: I have subscribed to a signal, how will the signals appear on my trading terminal

Торговые сигналы
Торговые сигналы
  • www.mql5.com
Торговые Сигналы для MetaTrader: копирование сделок, мониторинг счета, автоматическое исполнение сигналов и социальный трейдинг
 
d734gk527:

Please answer the following question: I have subscribed to a signal, how will the signals appear on my trading terminal

Read here if you don't understand something and ask a questionhttps://www.metatrader5.com/ru/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber
 
Can you please tell me who can be contacted about this?
 
Vitek87:
Can you please tell me who can be contacted about this?

This is the place to turn to

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